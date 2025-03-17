Cold wave strengthens, rain expected in Southern Vietnam

Southern Vietnam is expected to see scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening and night of March 17, with possible whirlwinds, lightning, and strong gusts during storms.

According to the Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Center, today's weather will be partly cloudy, with sunshine during the day, though occasionally interrupted. The heatwave in the Southeastern provinces has weakened compared to the previous 24 hours, but hot weather remains in Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh, and An Giang provinces. Light to moderate showers may occur in some areas by late afternoon. Temperatures in the Southeast will drop slightly, while the Mekong Delta will see uneven temperature changes, with nighttime temperatures dipping slightly.

In Ho Chi Minh City, skies will be partly cloudy with intermittent sunshine. Light localized showers may occur in the evening. In Nha Be District, the highest temperature is recorded at 32.7 degrees Celsius, while the lowest is 24.7 degrees Celsius.

Over the next two to three days, a continental cold high-pressure system will continue pushing southward before stabilizing. Meanwhile, a subtropical high-pressure ridge, with its axis over Central Coastal Region of Vietnam, will operate with strong intensity.

Southern Vietnam will see partly cloudy skies, dry conditions at night, and sunny weather during the day. The heat is expected to increase again across the region. However, on March 18, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the evening and night, with potential whirlwinds, lightning, and strong winds.

Mr. Le Dinh Quyet, Head of the Forecasting Department at the Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Center, explained that cold air is spreading further south at lower altitudes, while at higher altitudes, a weak easterly wind disturbance persists. These factors have contributed to the formation of low-level clouds in the morning, causing hazy conditions and reduced visibility. As the clouds gradually clear, visibility improves. However, hot weather is still expected around midday and early afternoon.

Cold wave intensifies, bringing cold weather back to many areas The National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting reports that a strong cold air mass is moving into Northern Vietnam. On the morning of March 17, Hanoi turned colder than the previous day, with temperatures dropping to 16 degrees Celsius. Forecasts indicate that temperatures will continue to fall by another 1-2 degrees Celsius by the end of the week. Starting the night of March 17, the cold air is expected to affect the Northeastern region before expanding to the North-Central, Northwestern, and Central-Coastal regions, as well as parts of the South-Central Coast. On land, northeasterly winds will strengthen to level 3, reaching levels 3-4 along the coast, with gusts up to level 6 in some areas. Northern Vietnam and the region from Thanh Hoa to Hue will remain cold, with mountainous areas experiencing severe cold spells. The lowest temperatures during this cold wave will range from 13-16 degrees Celsius, with some high-altitude areas dropping below 10 degrees Celsius. From Quang Binh to Hue, temperatures will range from 16-18 degrees Celsius. A small corner of Hanoi on the morning of March 17 At sea, northeasterly winds will intensify, leading to rough conditions. In the Gulf of Tonkin, winds will reach level 6, with gusts up to levels 7-8. In the northern part of the East Sea, including the waters around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago, winds will strengthen to levels 6-7, with gusts reaching levels 8-9. In the central East Sea, the waters from Ninh Thuan to Ca Mau, and the southwestern part of the East Sea, including the western waters of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago, winds will reach level 6, occasionally level 7, with gusts up to levels 8-9, causing rough seas. This cold wave will bring showers and thunderstorms, particularly from Ha Tinh to Khanh Hoa, with some areas experiencing heavy localized rainfall. Extreme weather events such as whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong gusts may occur in Central Vietnam, potentially impacting crops, livestock, and transportation infrastructure. At sea, rough conditions pose significant risks for vessels operating in affected areas. Authorities advise residents to stay warm and take measures to protect crops and livestock, especially in areas experiencing severe cold. Fishermen are urged to avoid offshore activities during strong wind warnings to ensure safety. Meanwhile, Northern mountainous provinces should closely monitor weather conditions and implement timely response measures.

By Thanh Hien, Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan