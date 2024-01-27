Cold air intensifies, Hanoi's temperature drops below 10°C again

As of 6 a.m. today, January 27, the temperature report shows 23 meteorological stations in the Northern and North Central regions recorded temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

On the morning of January 27, Hanoi experiences drizzle, overcast sky, and chilly conditions.

As of 6 a.m. today, January 27, the temperature report shows 23 meteorological stations in the Northern and North Central regions recorded temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. Notably, Hanoi's temperature has decreased to 9.7 degrees Celsius after a slight increase the previous day.

On the other hand, Mau Son Mountain in Lang Son Province saw an increase to 0.5 degrees Celsius, and Sa Pa (Lao Cai Province) and Trung Khanh (Cao Bang Province) recorded temperatures of 4.6 degrees Celsius this morning. In Dong Van District (Ha Giang Province), the temperature stood at 5 degrees Celsius.

Last night and this morning, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting released information about a new cold air mass currently in motion, strengthening as it moves towards the Northern part of Vietnam.

The forecast for the intensity and scope of the cold wave's impact

The forecast for the evening and tonight predicts that this cold air mass will initially impact the Northeastern region, subsequently affecting the Northwestern region, North Central region, and some areas in the Central Coastal region later on.

This additional air wave has made the Northern region and Thanh Hoa Province continue suffering damaging cold. Meanwhile, Nghe An and Ha Tinh areas experience extremely cold, and the area from Quang Binh to Thua Thien Hue is also under the influence of the cold weather.

The forecast for this reinforced cold spell indicates that the lowest temperatures in the Northern provinces and Thanh Hoa will generally be in the range of 9-11 degrees Celsius. In the mountainous areas of the Northern region, temperatures are expected to be between 4-7 degrees Celsius, with some high mountainous areas dropping below 3 degrees Celsius. Nghe An and Ha Tinh are forecasted to have temperatures between 11-13 degrees Celsius, while the region from Quang Binh to Thua Thien Hue will experience temperatures ranging from 13-16 degrees Celsius.

Due to the influence of the cold air mass, high humidity is causing drizzle and continual rain in Hanoi and some Northern areas during the two days of the weekend. The sky is expected to be overcast.

The Northern mountainous region often experiences an increase in fog ahead of the reinforced cold air mass.

However, meteorological agencies suggest that the widespread and intense cold conditions in the Northern regions, caused by this recent reinforced cold air, may only persist until January 29 (lasting until January 28 in Nghe An - Ha Tinh). Afterward, starting around January 30, temperatures are forecasted to rise rapidly, as previously predicted.

Numerous residents in Hanoi and the Northern region are expressing concerns about the adverse impact of intense weather fluctuations on students' health. They recommend that educational institutions and authorities consider modifying school schedules and adopt flexibility in uniform regulations, especially avoiding mandatory requirements due to the extremely cold weather.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan