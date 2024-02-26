Cold air arrives in Northern region on Feb 26 night

This morning, February 26, Hanoi continued to experience drizzle, along with fog at higher altitudes, shrouding high-rise apartment buildings and skyscrapers.

The temperature in the early morning in Hanoi was 14 degrees Celsius, forecasted to rise to 19 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. However, it is forecasted to drop back to 13-14 degrees Celsius at night due to the intrusion of cold air.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting continues to issue warnings, indicating that a portion of cold air from the Northern part of the Asian continent is still moving southward, soon to affect the weather in the Northern region of Vietnam.

Hanoi at 6 a.m. on Feb 26

This evening and tonight, this cold air mass is expected to first impact the Northeastern region before reaching some areas in the Northwestern region.

During February 24 and 25, as a result of the cold air mass arriving on the 23rd, numerous locations in the Northern region experienced severe and damaging cold spells (except for Dien Bien and Lai Chau). Temperatures in Hanoi and provinces like Lang Son, Cao Bang, Quang Ninh, and Thai Nguyen fell lower than previously predicted.

In particular, temperatures in Hanoi have sharply dropped to between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius, while in the Northeastern mountainous regions, they've plummeted to 8-10 degrees Celsius (meteorological agencies had forecasted temperatures in the Northern plains to be between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius, and in the Northern mountainous areas, between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius).

With the impending reinforcement of the cold air mass, meteorological agencies predict that from February 27 onwards, the Northeastern regions will experience severe cold, with some mountainous areas facing potentially damaging cold spells. During this cold spell, temperatures in the Northeastern region are expected to range from 11 to 14 degrees Celsius, while in the Northern mountainous areas, temperatures may dip to 8-11 degrees Celsius and fall below 8 degrees Celsius in highland areas.

From the night of February 26 to 27, the region spanning from Quang Binh to Khanh Hoa experienced rain, scattered showers, and thunderstorms in some areas.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Da Nguyet