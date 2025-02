Coffee flowers are in full bloom, blanketing the branches in white and filling the air with a rich, sweet fragrance, signaling a promising harvest.

Coffee blossoms are in full bloom.

In the coffee-growing regions of Gia Lai Province, lush green coffee farms spread across rolling hills. The trees are thriving, their branches dense and covered in blossoms.

Coffee farms are blanketed in white blossoms.

Coffee blossoms cover the branches.

A branch of coffee flowers

In Pleiku City, coffee plantations are glowing with white flowers. Walking through the farms, the scent is overwhelming, and bees buzz among the petals, gathering nectar.

With flowers blooming in thick clusters, farmers anticipate a high-yield coffee season ahead.

A close-up of coffee blossoms

A coffee tree in full bloom

The coffee branches burst into bloom.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan