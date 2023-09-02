Coastal localities see small number of tourists due to storm Saola

Typhoon Sao La led to sparse crowds at tourist attractions on Ly Son Island in the central coastal province of Quang Ngai on National Day holidays, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Ly Son District Pham Thi Huong said on September 2.

In the first two days of the national holiday, the island received around 600-800 visitors each day and expects to attract around 3,000 travelers during the four-day holiday from September 1-4, down 60 percent compared to last year.

According to owners of accommodation facilities and travel firms, many visitors canceled hotel reservations and tour bookings due to the storm.

Tourist attractions in Binh Dinh Province, including tourist areas in Quy Nhon City also saw a limited number of visitors because of bad weather with heavy rain leading to flooding and rough sea.

The local authorities of Nhon Hai fishing village have banned boats from going out to sea to avoid storms from the early morning of September. Therefore, the number of visitors dropped by over 50 percent, said Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nhon Hai Commune Nguyen Ngoc Nam.

Nhon Ly peninsula in Quy Nhon City welcomes 6,000 – 10,000 travelers for over the past three days.

In the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, various types of water transport carrying passengers between the mainland and islands have been temporarily suspended due to bad weather.

Ferry routes from Rach Gia to Phu Quoc and Nam Du islands, Ha Tien to Phu Quoc are temporarily canceled to ensure the safety of passengers and crews, Deputy Director of the Kien Giang Maritime Port Authority Vo Minh Tuan said on September 2.