CMC proposes science-technology urban area project in Can Gio

CMC Corporation has proposed investing VND10–20 trillion (US$400–800 million) to develop the 100–200-hectare CMC Creative Space HCMC in Can Gio District.

HCMC Party Committee delegation meets with CMC Corporation leaders.

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, Standing Member of the HCMC Steering Committee for the Implementation of Resolution 57-NQ/TW, led a delegation to survey science, technology, and innovation activities at CMC Corporation in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of November 6.

Building HCMC toward a global AI services hub

During the meeting, CMC executives showcased the CMC Tan Thuan Data Center, one of the most advanced data centers in Vietnam, and reaffirmed the group’s commitment to supporting the implementation of Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, as well as Resolution 68-NQ/TW on private-sector development. These efforts align with the broader goal of positioning HCMC as a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI) services.

CMC proposed that city authorities facilitate access to 10–20 hectares of land for the establishment of a CMC University branch in HCMC, designed to train high-quality human resources meeting international standards—particularly in technology and artificial intelligence.

In the short term, CMC requested permission to launch academic and research activities in 2026 at its existing Tan Thuan facility, following the model of an “AI University – Innovation University,” tightly linking training with practical application to ensure graduates can secure employment immediately after graduation.

The corporation also reported on its proposed CMC Creative Space HCMC project in Can Gio. The envisioned complex, spanning 100–200 hectares, would have an investment of about VND10–20 trillion. It aims to establish a concentrated information technology zone featuring subdivisions for R&D, data centers, digital technology development (AI, Big Data, Blockchain, etc.), training facilities, offices, housing, and support services.

HCMC Deputy Party Secretary Dang Minh Thong learns about the CMC Tan Thuan Data Center.

CMC is currently proposing suitable investment locations in Can Gio to finalize legal procedures, commence construction, and put the project into operation within 36 months after receiving approval in principle.

According to CMC executives, progress on cooperation in 2025 has been hampered by internal restructuring, which has disrupted some joint initiatives. The group urged HCMC authorities to resume and accelerate the implementation of key digital transformation projects.

Removing bottlenecks and enabling business growth

During the visit, Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong emphasized that the survey aimed to assess the current status of leading science and technology enterprises, helping the city update the report of the HCMC Steering Committee for the Implementation of Resolution 57-NQ/TW and identify targeted measures to boost the sector’s growth further.

The delegation visits the CMC Tan Thuan Data Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

The delegation also noted CMC’s recommendations and said they would be submitted to the HCMC People’s Committee for review and inclusion in the city’s forthcoming development plan.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong stressed that, under the direction of the HCMC Party Secretary, HCMC would focus on removing barriers and creating all favorable conditions for enterprises to thrive, viewing this as a key driver in the city’s mission to become a national leader in science, technology, and innovation.

By Cam Nuong – Translated by Thuy Doan