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Vietnam Buddhist Sangha holds candlelight ceremony to pray for peace, prosperity

SGGP

A candle-lighting ceremony was held in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday to pray for national prosperity, peace as part of the 10th National Buddhist Congress and celebrations marking the 45th anniversary of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

On the evening of November 6, at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Binh Loi Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, the Central Cultural Affairs Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and the National Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Central Committee for Rituals held a candle-lighting ceremony to pray for peace, national prosperity, and the well-being of the people.

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At the candle-lighting ceremony to pray for peace, national prosperity, and the well-being of the people.

This event took place within the framework of the 10th National Buddhist Congress (for the 2026–2031 term) and the 45th-anniversary celebration of the founding of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (November 7, 1981 – November 7, 2026). The ceremony was attended by venerable monks and nuns from the Sangha’s Supreme Patriarch Council and Executive Council, alongside a large number of monastics, lay Buddhists, and members of the public.

During the ceremony, Most Venerable Thich Tho Lac, Head of the Central Cultural Affairs Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, remarked that each lit candle serves as an expression of gratitude, while every glowing lotus-shaped lantern represents a heartfelt aspiration to carry forward the legacy of the past. It was also an occasion to respectfully commemorate and honor the esteemed predecessors who dedicated their lives to the Dharma and humanity throughout the years.

As part of the ritual, participants and attendees offered lotus-shaped lanterns, joining in prayers for national stability, global peace, and happiness for all.

Images from the candle-lighting ceremony

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Buddhist monks and nuns offer lanterns in prayer
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By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

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Central Cultural Affairs Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha National Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Central Committee for Rituals candle-lighting ceremony pray for peace

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