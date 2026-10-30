Phu Quoc Airport opens second runway ahead of APEC 2027

The runway, measuring 3,300 meters long and 45 meters wide, was developed by Sun Group and completed after eight months of construction.
At 7:05 a.m., Sun PhuQuoc Airways flight 9G1955 from Ho Chi Minh City landed on the new runway, becoming the first commercial flight to use the facility.
The opening followed construction, technical inspections, and calibration flights. Designed to meet the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Code E standards, the runway can accommodate wide-body aircraft, including the Boeing 787, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777, paving the way for expanded international air services to Phu Quoc.
The second runway is connected to a new system of taxiways and aircraft parking aprons as part of the airport expansion project. The upgraded airfield infrastructure is designed to support flexible operations using two runways, handling commercial flights, charter services and official aircraft during APEC 2027.
Sun Group worked with more than 20 contractors and consulting firms to complete the runway within eight months, mobilizing more than 6,000 engineers and workers in three shifts around the clock.
Meanwhile, construction of Terminal 2 is being accelerated, with operations scheduled to begin in May 2027. Designed by Singapore-based CPG Consultants and inspired by the mythical fire phoenix, the terminal will incorporate biometric identification, self-service check-in and automated baggage handling systems.
The airport is expected to operate both runways simultaneously from May 2027, increasing its capacity to coordinate and handle flights during the APEC summit.
The second runway, taxiways, aircraft aprons, Terminal 2 and a VIP terminal are key components of Sun Group's airport expansion project. In its initial phase, the airport aims to handle 24 million passengers annually, with capacity potentially increasing to 50 million in the longer term.
Mr. Nguyen Ba Quan, Director of Phu Quoc International Airport, said an integrated operating plan had been developed to coordinate both runways with the taxiway network, aircraft aprons, Terminal 2, the VIP terminal and its dedicated apron.
The plan is intended to ensure safe and seamless operations for modern wide-body aircraft, accommodate regular commercial services, and handle official flights during APEC 2027.
>>> A look at Phu Quoc International Airport's 3,300-meter-long runway: