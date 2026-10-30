Phu Quoc Airport opens second runway ahead of APEC 2027

Phu Quoc International Airport in An Giang Province opened its second runway for commercial operations on October 29 ahead of the 2027 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Week.

The runway, measuring 3,300 meters long and 45 meters wide, was developed by Sun Group and completed after eight months of construction.

At 7:05 a.m., Sun PhuQuoc Airways flight 9G1955 from Ho Chi Minh City landed on the new runway, becoming the first commercial flight to use the facility.

The opening followed construction, technical inspections, and calibration flights. Designed to meet the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Code E standards, the runway can accommodate wide-body aircraft, including the Boeing 787, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777, paving the way for expanded international air services to Phu Quoc.

The second runway is connected to a new system of taxiways and aircraft parking aprons as part of the airport expansion project. The upgraded airfield infrastructure is designed to support flexible operations using two runways, handling commercial flights, charter services and official aircraft during APEC 2027.

Sun Group worked with more than 20 contractors and consulting firms to complete the runway within eight months, mobilizing more than 6,000 engineers and workers in three shifts around the clock.

Meanwhile, construction of Terminal 2 is being accelerated, with operations scheduled to begin in May 2027. Designed by Singapore-based CPG Consultants and inspired by the mythical fire phoenix, the terminal will incorporate biometric identification, self-service check-in and automated baggage handling systems.

The airport is expected to operate both runways simultaneously from May 2027, increasing its capacity to coordinate and handle flights during the APEC summit.

The second runway, taxiways, aircraft aprons, Terminal 2 and a VIP terminal are key components of Sun Group's airport expansion project. In its initial phase, the airport aims to handle 24 million passengers annually, with capacity potentially increasing to 50 million in the longer term.

Mr. Nguyen Ba Quan, Director of Phu Quoc International Airport, said an integrated operating plan had been developed to coordinate both runways with the taxiway network, aircraft aprons, Terminal 2, the VIP terminal and its dedicated apron. The plan is intended to ensure safe and seamless operations for modern wide-body aircraft, accommodate regular commercial services, and handle official flights during APEC 2027.

>>> A look at Phu Quoc International Airport's 3,300-meter-long runway:

The runway meets Code E standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The second runway is connected to a system of taxiways and aircraft parking aprons as part of the airport expansion project.

After landing, the aircraft taxis along the taxiway system to its designated parking stand.

The crew of flight 9G1955 received congratulatory flowers at the passenger boarding bridge, marking the first commercial flight to land on the second runway and ushering in a new phase of aviation infrastructure operations on Phu Quoc Island.

Huynh Tan Phat, from Da Nang, travels with ten family members from Ho Chi Minh City to Phu Quoc for a vacation. They are among the first passengers to land on the new runway.

Hoang Hai Thinh and his family travel from Ho Chi Minh City to Phu Quoc on the first commercial flight to use the second runway.

The second runway is part of the Phu Quoc International Airport expansion project and was built to accommodate modern aircraft.

The runway surface, markings, and directional signs have been completed in accordance with aviation technical requirements. Markings indicating touchdown zones, the runway centerline, and pavement boundaries help pilots determine their position and alignment during takeoffs and landings.

The runway is equipped with an aviation lighting system, along with an Instrument Landing System/Distance Measuring Equipment (ILS/DME) and Category II (CAT II) approach lighting.

After the opening of the second runway, the existing first runway will be upgraded from 3,000 meters to 3,500 meters in length and widened to a total of 75 meters to accommodate Code F aircraft, including the Airbus A380-800 and Boeing 747-8F.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Thuy Doan