Closer look at roads connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Long Thanh Airport

Authorities are preparing two main road routes linking Ho Chi Minh City with Long Thanh International Airport ahead of its expected commercial opening next month.

The Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh Expressway expansion project is picking up pace as it approaches completion.

The Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh Expressway is being expanded to as many as 10 lanes.

The first route to Long Thanh International Airport is expected to pass over Nhon Trach Bridge on the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3.

Under a proposed traffic plan being developed by Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and relevant agencies, the first route from Ho Chi Minh City will follow the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway, cross Nhon Trach Bridge, continue along Ring Road 3, Road 25C, and Route T1 before reaching the airport.

Ring Road 3 will connect to Road 25C, which runs through lush green rice fields.

Nhon Trach Bridge, part of Ho Chi Minh City's Ring Road 3, has already opened to traffic. Route T1, approximately 4.3 kilometers long, serves as a main access road to the airport. Construction, including road signs, lane markings, and landscaping, has been completed, and the route is now operational.

The interchange connecting National Highway 51 with Road T1, which leads to the entrance of Long Thanh International Airport

The interchange between Road T1 and the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway

A close-up view of the interchange connecting the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway with Road T1, which leads to Long Thanh International Airport

Road T1 cuts through forests.

Road T1 provides direct access to the entrance of Long Thanh International Airport.

Road 25C stretches more than 14 kilometers and connects directly with Route T1. Most of the road has been developed with synchronized infrastructure, while a section of just over 2 kilometers at its starting point, connecting to T1, remains under construction. It is expected to be completed in November 2026.

Once finished, Road 25C will provide a direct link between the airport and Ring Road 3, allowing motorists to reach Ho Chi Minh City via Nhon Trach Bridge.

The second approach from Ho Chi Minh City follows the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway to the Long Thanh interchange, then connects to Route T2, the airport interchange, and Route T1 leading to the terminal.

The second route from Ho Chi Minh City follows the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway to the Long Thanh interchange.

This route also connects with the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, providing additional access from eastern and southeastern areas. Route T2, approximately 3.5 kilometers long, runs parallel to both sides of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway.

This route also connects to the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway before joining Road T1 to reach the airport.

Several sections and connecting ramps along Route T2 are already open. At the airport interchange, motorists can transfer between Routes T1 and T2 and the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway.

Meanwhile, a 22-kilometer section of the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway, extending from the Ring Road 2 interchange to the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway interchange, is being expanded.

According to the Southern Expressway Project Management Unit, construction progress has exceeded 81 percent. Contractors are accelerating work on road surfaces, elevated sections and interchanges, aiming to substantially complete the project in 2026.

The Tan Hiep interchange connects the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway with the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, providing access to Long Thanh International Airport.

Travelers from southwestern Vietnam will be able to drive directly along the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway and connect to the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway to reach Long Thanh International Airport.

The main carriageway of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway opened in May 2026. Component Project 1, running through Dong Nai City, has reached approximately 98 percent completion, with remaining work underway.

Construction is being accelerated on Road 25C, which connects to Road T1 leading to Long Thanh International Airport.

Workers press ahead with construction on Road 25C, which provides a connection to Long Thanh International Airport.

The Dong Nai City People's Committee issued Document No.12566/UBND-KTN, directing agencies to review construction progress and assess whether access roads, interchanges, and traffic arrangements would be ready for the airport's opening on November 3, 2026. The city also called for traffic management plans tailored to vehicle volumes and flight schedules, along with designated passenger pickup and drop-off zones and parking areas to ensure smooth traffic flows once the airport begins operations.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Thuy Doan