City’s leader congratulates on traditional day of Party's Propaganda, Education

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board visited the families of the former leaders on the 94th traditional anniversary of Party's Propaganda and Education (August 1, 1930 –2024).

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue offers incense in tribute to the contributions of late Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Duong Dinh Thao. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

On the morning of July 30, Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, a member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee led the delegation to visit and attentively inquire about and encourage the family members of Duong Dinh Thao, late Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) attentively inquires about and encourage the family members of Mr. Duong Dinh Thao. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

At the residence, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue offered incense in tribute to the contributions of Duong Dinh Thao.

Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue paid deep respects for the significant contributions of Mr. Duong Dinh Thao and other former leaders of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee over various periods for the overall success in the field of ideological work and propaganda of the Party.

Following this visit, the delegation paid another visit to present flowers and extend congratulations to Ms. Pham Phuong Thao, former Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and former Head of the Ideological and Cultural Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board visit, offer flowers and extend congratulations to Ms. Pham Phuong Thao, former Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and former Head of the Ideological and Cultural Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on traditional day of Party's Propaganda and Education (second from left). (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leaders, Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue expressed thankfulness for the great contributions of Ms. Pham Phuong Thao to the city's propaganda work in particular and to the Party-building work in Ho Chi Minh City in general.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) talks with Ms. Pham Phuong Thao. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

Besides, Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue hoped that Ms. Pham Phuong Thao as well as other former leaders of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee through different periods would continue to share their experiences, give instruction and support to propaganda staff.

Each propaganda staff will strive to improve their professional skills, cultivate revolutionary ethical qualities and political integrity and determine to complete the assigned tasks excellently.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong