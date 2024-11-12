City Party Chief awards Party membership badges to veteran Party members

The Party Committee of the People-Government-Party Bloc of Ho Chi Minh City on November 12 held a ceremony to award Party membership badges to veteran Party members, commemorative medals to Party building sectors.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen attended the ceremony along with Nguyen Manh Cuong, Head of the Mass Mobilization Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council; Nguyen Thanh Trung, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and other delegates.

Participating in and delivering his marks at the event, Secretary of the Party Committee of the People-Government-Party Bloc of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Van Nam highlighted the great achievements of Ho Chi Minh City in recent years thanks to contributions from generations of party members who have lived and fought wholeheartedly for the aspirations of independence, freedom and democracy of the entire nation, including members of the Party Committee of the People-Government-Party Bloc of Ho Chi Minh City.

He congratulated the party members who received the Party membership badge on the occasion; and believed that they would continue to make their efforts for the development of the Party Committee of the bloc, the city and the country; spreading their faith and ideals to officials, party members, youth union members, especially young people inside and outside the bloc, continuing to preserve and promote the revolutionary achievements that many generations have cultivated.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen awards 50-year and 55-year Party membership badge to veteran revolutionary cadres. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On this occasion, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen awarded 30-year, 40-year, 45-year, 50-year and 55-year Party membership badge to 18 Party members.

Besides, the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the People-Government-Party Bloc of Ho Chi Minh City awarded the commemorative medal “For the cause of organizing and building the Party” to 19 individuals.

The commemorative medal is a recognition and honor for the contributions of the typical individuals to the cause of Party building organization, promoting moral qualities and a pure, exemplary lifestyle and responsibility of officials and Party members.

At the event, one grassroots Party committee and five Party members who have excellently completed their tasks for five consecutive years from 2019 to 2023 received the Certificate of Merit from the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Some photos captured at the awarding ceremony:

Nguyen Manh Cuong, Head of the Mass Mobilization Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee awards Party membership badge to cadres. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen awards Party membership badges to cadres. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen awards 50-year and 55-year Party membership badges to veteran revolutionary cadres. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

By Thu Huong, Dong Son- Translated by Huyen Huong