Citizens empowered to report violations via VNeID under new legal framework

With Decree 61/2026 now in effect, Vietnamese citizens can submit photos, videos, and evidence of traffic, environmental, and security violations directly through the VNeID app, giving their digital reports formal legal status for enforcement.

Citizens can now report violations regarding traffic, security, narcotics, and the environment directly through the National Digital Identification app (VNeID). Under a new legal framework, this data is secured, progress can be tracked digitally, and reports can be processed even if submitted anonymously, provided sufficient evidence is present.

Citizens can report various types of administrative violations through VNeID. (Photo: SGGP/T.S)

While witnessing traffic violations, illegal dumping, or sidewalk encroachment is common, many citizens hesitate to report these incidents due to the fear of confrontation or cumbersome administrative procedures. Decree 61/2026/ND-CP, which took effect on April 1, provides detailed regulations on collecting and using data provided by individuals and organizations to detect administrative violations. Replacing Decree 135/2021, this new decree marks a significant step in integrating digital technology into state management.

Through the VNeID application, users can upload photos, videos, and information regarding administrative offenses they witness. The scope for reporting has expanded beyond traffic, environment, fire safety, and narcotics to include specialized areas such as fisheries and radio frequencies.

Article 16 of Decree 61 formally introduces data submission via VNeID app and other mobile platforms. Consequently, data captured by citizens through using smartphones, dashcams, or personal devices now serves as a valuable resource for authorities. This change shifts social data from being purely "for reference" to holding a clear legal status, serving as a formal basis for enforcement if the evidence meets the required standards.

By Cam Nuong - Translated by Anh Quan