NA approves appointments of Deputy PMs, Ministers, Government members

The National Assembly on April 8 voted to approve the resolutions on the appointments of Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers, and other members of the Government for the 2026-2031 term, as part of its ongoing first session.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents flowers to congratule the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers and Government members. (Photo: SGGP)

The National Assembly on April 8 voted to approve the resolutions on the appointments of Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers, and other members of the Government for the 2026-2031 term as part of its ongoing first session.

The Government for the 2026-2031 term now includes Politburo member, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and six Deputy Prime Ministers, namely Politburo member, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc; Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang; Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra; Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung; Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau; and Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang.

The Ministers comprise Minister of National Defense General Phan Van Giang; Politburo Member, Minister of Public Security, General Luong Tam Quang; Politburo member, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Home Affairs Do Thanh Binh; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan; and Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nguyen Dinh Khang.

Other Government members are Member of the Party Central Committee, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Pham Duc An; Member of the Party Central Committee, Government Inspector General Nguyen Quoc Doan; and Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Dang Xuan Phong.

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