Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City to begin motorbike emissions testing from July 2027

Motorbikes operating in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will undergo mandatory emissions inspections starting July 1, 2027, under a newly issued government roadmap.

The Prime Minister has issued Decision No. 13/2026/QD-TTg, outlining a roadmap for implementing the national technical regulation on emissions for motorcycles and mopeds participating in road traffic.

Under the plan, emissions inspections will begin in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on July 1, 2027. The requirement will be extended to other centrally governed cities from July 1, 2028, and to all remaining provinces from July 1, 2030.

Local authorities are also permitted to adopt the policy earlier, depending on actual conditions.

Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City set to begin motorbike emissions testing from July 2027.

Regarding emission standards, motorcycles manufactured or imported before 2008 will be subject to Level 1 standards; those from 2008 to the end of 2016 will follow Level 2; those from 2017 to June 30, 2026 will apply Level 3; and vehicles from July 1, 2026 onward must meet Level 4 standards.

For mopeds, vehicles produced or imported before 2016 will be subject to Level 1 standards; those from 2017 to June 30, 2027 will follow Level 2; and from July 1, 2027 onward must comply with Level 4 standards.

Notably, from January 1, 2028, all motorcycles and mopeds operating in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City must meet at least Level 2 emission standards. Vehicles traveling within low-emission zones in Hanoi will be required to comply with additional standards set by the municipal People’s Council.

According to Circular No. 92/2025/TT-BNNMT issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the national technical regulation on motorcycle and moped emissions defines four levels of maximum allowable limits for hydrocarbons (HC) and carbon monoxide (CO).

The maximum permissible values for these two parameters for motorcycles and mopeds fitted with spark-ignition engines are prescribed as follows:

Emission parameters for motorcycles and mopeds

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong