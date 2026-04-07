Ho Tram – Long Thanh Expressway proposed as urgent infrastructure project

The Ho Tram – Long Thanh Airport Expressway has been proposed for implementation under a special mechanism to shorten the timeline and ensure synchronized regional infrastructure connectivity.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction recently submitted a document to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee regarding the investment procedures for the over 42-kilometer-long Ho Tram – Long Thanh International Airport urban expressway project.

The Ho Tram – Long Thanh Airport Expressway is particularly important for connecting Long Thanh International Airport with coastal tourist centers such as Long Hai – Phuoc Hai and Ho Tram – Binh Chau.

According to the approved master plan, the expressway will start at the connection with the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 and DT.991, ending at DT.994 (the coastal road linking Vung Tau – Binh Chau). The total length of the route is approximately 42.07 kilometers, with a minimum scale of six lanes. The project is planned for the 2025–2030 period, with a targeted completion in 2027.

The proposed investment route passes through several localities, including Tan Thanh, Kim Long, Ngai Giao, Nghia Thanh, Binh Gia, Xuan Son, Ho Tram and Xuyen Moc.

The expressway route is planned to be completed in a single phase with seven grade-separated interchanges, linking key transport routes such as Ring Road 4, National Highways 56 and 55, and regional provincial roads. The DT.995 interchange will not be built in this phase.

Notably, about six kilometers of the route passing through the Binh Chau – Phuoc Buu forest area will be built as elevated viaducts to minimize impacts on the environment and ecosystem. The project’s preliminary total investment is estimated at around VND51 trillion (US$2 billion).

Currently, the city’s departments and agencies are reviewing the proposed investment. Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned the preparation of a PPP feasibility report. By mid-March 2026, the pre-feasibility study was completed and submitted to the relevant authorities. The city has also sought opinions from the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defense, while the municipal Department of Finance serves as the standing agency for the appraisal council.

The project will also help maximize the benefits of other major regional infrastructure projects, including the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway, and Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4, all of which are being fast-tracked.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, the early implementation of this expressway is particularly important for connecting Long Thanh International Airport with coastal tourist centers such as Long Hai – Phuoc Hai and Ho Tram – Binh Chau. It will also form a strategic transport corridor linking Ho Chi Minh City, Bien Hoa, Long Thanh, and Vung Tau.

In addition, the project will help maximize the effectiveness of other major regional infrastructure projects, including the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway and Ring Road 4, which are being accelerated.

With a 2027 completion target, the project faces several timeline challenges. The HCMC Department of Construction recommends that the People’s Committee request approval from the City Party Committee and the HCMC People’s Committee to classify the expressway as an urgent infrastructure project, allowing faster preparation and construction and aiming for earlier completion than usual.

By Thanh Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong