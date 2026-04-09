Mr. Tran Luu Quang appointed Head of HCMC National Assembly delegation
SGGPO
The Standing Committee of the National Assembly has officially approved the election results, appointing Mr. Tran Luu Quang as Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation for the 16th tenure.
Later on the afternoon of April 8, during a group discussion session on three draft laws, including the revised Capital Law, amendments to the Law on Emulation and Commendation and the revised Law on Belief and Religion, deputies of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation witnessed the announcement ceremony establishing the Party group and appointing its head for the 16th National Assembly term.
Accordingly, Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, was designated as head of the Party group of the city’s National Assembly delegation.
At the event, delegates also heard the National Assembly Standing Committee's resolution approving the positions of head and deputy heads of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation for the 16th term.