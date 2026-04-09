Mr. Tran Luu Quang appointed Head of HCMC National Assembly delegation

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly has officially approved the election results, appointing Mr. Tran Luu Quang as Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation for the 16th tenure.

Later on the afternoon of April 8, during a group discussion session on three draft laws, including the revised Capital Law, amendments to the Law on Emulation and Commendation and the revised Law on Belief and Religion, deputies of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation witnessed the announcement ceremony establishing the Party group and appointing its head for the 16th National Assembly term.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) presents flowers to congratulate Mr. Tran Luu Quang on his appointment as head of the municipal National Assembly delegation. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Accordingly, Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, was designated as head of the Party group of the city’s National Assembly delegation.

At the event, delegates also heard the National Assembly Standing Committee's resolution approving the positions of head and deputy heads of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation for the 16th term.

Following the ceremony, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Head of the municipal National Assembly delegation Tran Luu Quang presented flowers to congratulate three deputy heads of the delegation including Mr. Vo Hoang Ngan, Ms. Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc and Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

On the same day, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Mr. Tran Luu Quang also extended congratulations to National Assembly Secretary General and Chairman of the National Assembly Office Le Quang Manh, as well as Minister of Internal Affairs Do Thanh Binh. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong