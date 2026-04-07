Party Secretary, President To Lam sworn in, outlines development priorities

Mr. To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and a deputy of the 16th National Assembly (NA), has been sworn in as State President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2026–2031 term.

On the second day of the legislature’s first session on Tuesday morning, the NA approved his election with 495 out of 495 votes in favour, equivalent to 100 per cent of deputies present, marking the second time a Party General Secretary has concurrently served as State President.

Mr. To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and a deputy of the 16th National Assembly (NA), is sworn in as State President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2026–2031 term on April 7. (Photo: VNA)

In his inaugural address, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam expressed sincere gratitude to voters and people nationwide, noting that their strong sense of responsibility, aspiration to build the nation, and steadfast confidence in the Communist Party of Vietnam ensured the resounding success of elections to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. He also thanked the Party Central Committee for its trust in nominating him, and the NA for entrusting him with the role.

He paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh, the great leader of the Party and the nation, as well as to generations of predecessors, revolutionary fighters, Party members and millions of fallen heroes who sacrificed for national independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, for socialism and noble international obligations. He also acknowledged the enduring contributions of the people across generations whose dedication, labour and creativity have underpinned the country’s achievements.

Mr. To Lam described his dual role as Party General Secretary and State President as both a great honour and a sacred responsibility, reflecting the trust and expectations of the Party, the people and the armed forces.

He reaffirmed his commitment, together with the entire Party, people and military, particularly the Party Central Committee, to building a peaceful, unified, independent, democratic and prosperous Vietnam. Key priorities, he said, include maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, promoting rapid and sustainable development, improving living standards so that people fully benefit from development gains, and enhancing Vietnam’s contributions to regional and global peace, stability and progress.

He underscored the need to build a socialist rule-of-law state, develop an independent, self-reliant and resilient economy, and strengthen an all-people, comprehensive and modern national defence and security posture. He also called for a streamlined, effective and efficient political system, alongside a developed, cohesive, culturally rich and humane society.

The Party General Secretary and State President highlighted the importance of creating a new development ecosystem based on strategic autonomy, in which development underpins stability and stability, in turn, enables rapid and sustainable growth. Central to this approach is a new growth model driven by science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

He stressed the need to modernise the national education system, foster comprehensive human development, and build a highly skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of a new development phase. He also called for improving institutions, mechanisms and policies to ensure inclusive, comprehensive and sustainable social development.

State President To Lam takes the oath of office. (Photo: VNA)

On foreign affairs and international integration, he said efforts must be elevated to a new level, contributing more effectively to the country’s strategic goals while demonstrating greater responsibility for global peace and development.

Regarding national defence and security, Mr. To Lam emphasised the need to refine and effectively implement strategies for safeguarding the nation and ensuring national security in the new era. He called for prioritising the strengthening of capabilities and achieving strategic autonomy in defence and security, while building revolutionary, regular, elite and modern armed forces capable of proactively addressing risks early and from afar, and firmly protecting national sovereignty and security in all circumstances. He also stressed the importance of maintaining a high level of peace, stability, order, discipline and safety, contributing to regional and global stability.

He reiterated that a central guiding principle is to uphold the view that “the people are the root”, strengthening their role as the driving force of development and mobilising the power of great national unity. The ultimate goal, he stressed, is to ensure that the people are the true beneficiaries of development.

The Party General Secretary and State President expressed his hope for close coordination among the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat, the NA and its Standing Committee, the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and its member organisations, as well as ministries, sectors, localities, citizens at home and abroad, and the armed forces.

Such unity, he said, is essential to fulfilling the highest mission of the head of state: safeguarding, building and developing the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and serving the people.

He voiced confidence that Vietnam will continue to write new, remarkable chapters in its development journey and successfully achieve its strategic goals.

State President To Lam takes the oath of office. (Photo: VNA)

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