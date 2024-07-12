Vietnam streamlines national ID card issuance with VNeID app appointments

Effective July 1, 2024, Vietnamese citizens can now schedule appointments for new national ID card issuance through the VNeID app.

Accordingly, Clause 2 and 4 of Article 21 in Decree 70/2024 (released on June 25, 2024) stipulates that individuals can register for new national ID card appointments on VNeID, the National Public Service e-Portal, and the Ministry of Public Security's Public Service e-Portal as follows:

Citizens select the procedure and check their information extracted from the National Population Database. If the information is accurate, they register the time and specific ID management agency to complete the procedure of ID card issuance, exchange, or renewal. The system will confirm and automatically forward the citizen's request to that ID management agency. Citizens visit the ID management agency at the registered time and location to complete the ID card issuance, exchange, or renewal procedure according to the prescribed regulations and procedures. In case of lost or damaged ID cards, individuals select the renewal procedure and check their information extracted from the National Population Database. If it is accurate, they confirm the transfer of the ID card renewal application file to the ID management agency for consideration of ID card renewal according to Clause 4 of Article 25 of the 2023 Identity Law. If a legal representative completes the ID card issuance, exchange, or renewal procedure for a child under 6 years old, he or she selects the procedure and checks the information of the concerned child in the National Population Database. If it is accurate, the legal representative confirms the transfer of the application file to the ID management agency for consideration of ID card issuance, exchange, or renewal. If a citizen does not appear at the ID card issuance, exchange, or renewal procedure according to the registered time and location, the system will automatically cancel the appointment when the working day ends. If the citizen still needs to issue, exchange, or renew their ID card, they must reschedule their appointment.



On July 11, the HCMC Department of Public Security informed that until now, the Police forces in 21 districts and Thu Duc City have received national ID card issuance applications from approximately 35,000 residents in the city. This includes nearly 900 cases of children under 6 years old and over 5,000 cases of children between 6 and 14 years old.

In addition, the Department has issued national ID cards to nearly 28,500 citizens aged 14 and over; received and verified residency information for those not eligible for permanent or temporary residency registration in over 100 cases; integrated DNA biometric information into national ID cards for 12 cases; and issued certificates to Vietnam-originated people of unknown nationality in 4 cases.

The police have also issued national ID cards to Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in 11 cases.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thanh Tam