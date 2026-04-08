National conference disseminates 14th Party Congress resolution to intellectuals

The Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization this morning organized a national conference to help journalists, artists, and intellectuals deeply understand, properly implement the 14 th National Party Congress foundational resolution.

HCMC Party Committee Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet is attending the conference at the HCMC broadcasting hub (Photo: SGGP)

The conference was executed utilizing a hybrid format, seamlessly integrating in-person attendance with virtual broadcasting. This robust infrastructure successfully connected the primary venue to forty distinct broadcasting hubs distributed across the entire nation, thereby facilitating the active participation of over 7,000 distinguished delegates.

At the primary broadcasting hub, the proceedings were officially chaired by Permanent Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Pham Tat Thang. The event also witnessed the attendance of senior leadership from the Commission, executive directors of major press and publishing organizations, as well as a multitude of prominent artists and esteemed intellectuals.

Leaders of press organizations in HCMC are attending the conference (Photo: SGGP)

At the HCMC broadcasting hub, the assembly was graced by the presence of Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet of the HCMC Party Committee. She was joined by the local leadership of the municipal Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, local media executives, and regional intellectual figures.

During this conference, the participating delegates attended several specialized presentations. Prof Dr Ta Ngoc Tan, former Member of the Party Central Committee and former Permanent Vice Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, delivered a meticulous report entitled “Novel and Pivotal Innovations within the Documents of the 14th National Party Congress.”

Participants in the conference at the HCMC broadcasting hub (Photo: SGGP)

Following this, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh presented a detailed analysis focused on “Perspectives on Science and Technology within the Documents of the 14th National Party Congress.”

Subsequently, Prof Dr Phung Huu Phu, former Permanent Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, expounded upon the “Perspectives on Cultivating and Advancing Vietnamese Culture and Human Resources within the Documents of the 14th National Party Congress.”

Finally, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh comprehensively addressed the “Perspectives on Press and Publishing Affairs within the Documents of the 14th National Party Congress.”

By Van Minh – Translated by Thanh Tam