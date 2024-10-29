National

Digital signatures available on VNeID app

People can now create an official digital signature directly through the Ministry of Public Security’s VNeID application, providing free digital signing access on public service portals.

People can register for a personal VNPT SmartCA digital signature directly on VNeID.

As of October 28, people are now able to create a personal digital signature directly through the Ministry of Public Security’s VNeID application, providing free digital signing access on public service portals.

This integration allows e-identification app VNeID level 2 users to register for VNPT SmartCA signatures on the VNeID app, with their identities already verified by the Ministry of Public Security.

This streamlined process eliminates the need to submit physical documents, making registration more accessible and convenient.

VNPT has become the first digital signature provider certified to meet the security standards required for integration with VNeID, following approval from the National Population Data Centre for the Ministry of Public Security’s identity and authentication system to connect with the VNPT VinaPhone Information System.

According to VNPT, this connection between the two systems is the product of extensive technical research and preparation, ensuring compliance with legal standards and maintaining data security.

VNPT SmartCA’s integration extends across more than 900 applications, including the National Public Service Portal, the Ministry of Public Security’s Public Service Portal, the General Department of Taxation systems, the State Treasury, provincial and municipal public service portals, as well as applications in banking, finance, insurance, education and healthcare.

In its commitment to the digital transformation, VNPT provides digital signing services completely free of charge for administrative procedures, aiming to expand digital signature usage nationwide. This initiative is aligned with the Government’s goal of equipping 50 percent of the adult population with digital or electronic signatures by 2025, rising to over 70 percent by 2030.

