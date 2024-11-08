HCMC launches peak period to implement e-health records on VNeID app

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health yesterday organized a conference to accelerate the implementation of electronic health (e-health) records on the VNeID app at medical facilities.

At the conference, Associate Professor, Ph.D. Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health shared that the implementation of e-heath records on the VNeID app would bring essential benefits to residents as well as process of health examination and treatment.

The integration of e-health records on the VNeID app will be a useful tool to monitor and manage people’s health as well as the health of the community.

Besides, the integration would ensure data connectivity, access and use of people's health data across medical facilities, improve the efficiency of medical examination and treatment and prevent waste.

Ho Chi Minh City has implemented intergation for one million e-health books into VNeID apps so far with over 58,000 re-examination appointment turns and more than 5,000 hospital referral documents being integrated into this application.

Medical examination and treatment facilities accepting health insurance in the city have transferred data to the health insurance assessment portal of the Vietnam Social Security.

In order to continue to accelerate the progress, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health launched a 55-day peak period to effectively deploy e-health records on the VNeID app.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong