National

HCMC launches peak period to implement e-health records on VNeID app

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health yesterday organized a conference to accelerate the implementation of electronic health (e-health) records on the VNeID app at medical facilities.

At the conference, Associate Professor, Ph.D. Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health shared that the implementation of e-heath records on the VNeID app would bring essential benefits to residents as well as process of health examination and treatment.

The integration of e-health records on the VNeID app will be a useful tool to monitor and manage people’s health as well as the health of the community.

Besides, the integration would ensure data connectivity, access and use of people's health data across medical facilities, improve the efficiency of medical examination and treatment and prevent waste.

Ho Chi Minh City has implemented intergation for one million e-health books into VNeID apps so far with over 58,000 re-examination appointment turns and more than 5,000 hospital referral documents being integrated into this application.

Medical examination and treatment facilities accepting health insurance in the city have transferred data to the health insurance assessment portal of the Vietnam Social Security.

In order to continue to accelerate the progress, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health launched a 55-day peak period to effectively deploy e-health records on the VNeID app.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

integration of e-health records on the VNeID app medical examination and treatment facilities health insurance Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn