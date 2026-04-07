North–South high-speed railway divided into 17 sub-projects

The Government has issued Resolution No. 98/NQ-CP to implement Resolution No. 265/2025/QH15, allowing the compensation, support and resettlement components of the North–South high-speed railway project to be divided into sub-projects.

The North–South high-speed railway project split into 17 independent sub-projects. (Illustration photo)

This includes the main high-speed railway project, overseen by the Ministry of Construction, which is expected to be largely completed by 2035 with a total investment of over VND1.56 quadrillion (US$59 billion). It also includes the project to relocate electrical works with voltages of 110 kV or higher, under the investment of Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

In addition, 15 projects cover compensation, support, resettlement and the relocation of technical infrastructure along the railway route through localities such as Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Da Nang, Quang Tri, Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai. These projects are decided by the People’s Committees of the respective provinces and are required to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2028.

The resolution specifies that the investor has the authority to split these projects into independent sub-projects.

Investors are not required to obtain prior investment approval; they may prepare, appraise, and approve the investment and construct resettlement areas based on preliminary design documents in the pre-feasibility study.

Furthermore, the investors may apply direct appointment or restricted bidding when selecting contractors for goods, consulting services, non-consulting services, and construction contractors.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong