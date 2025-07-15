New ward, commune information now searchable on VNeID app

The police yesterday announced several new utilities for the VNeID national digital identity app, including a new “handbook” feature and additional learning materials on its “Digital Popular Education” platform.

The announcement event for new functions on the VNeID app (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ministry of Public Security, 43 distinct utilities have now been deployed on VNeID to serve citizens and businesses, in line with its citizen- and business-centric approach.

The Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) under the Ministry of Public Security reported that the Ministry has successfully integrated six major groups of documents onto the VNeID platform.

This includes 18.7 million electronic driver’s licenses, 7 million vehicle registrations, 25 million health insurance cards and electronic health records, over 1 million marital status certificates, and more than 581,700 criminal record certificates, all aimed at streamlining administrative procedures.

To date, the Ministry has issued 182,100 digital signatures and facilitated the creation of over 68,200 e-wallet accounts as well as 635,000 bank accounts through the app. A total of 2.5 million people have received social security benefits via these accounts, amounting to over VND24 trillion (approximately US$943 million).

Furthermore, 78 percent of pension and social insurance recipients now receive payments totaling over VND41 trillion ($1.61 billion) through their accounts, saving an estimated VND51 billion ($2 million) in travel costs for citizens.

C06 also noted that during the recent constitutional amendment process, the Ministry collected feedback from over 20 million citizens via the VNeID application.

Deputy Director Ngo Nhu Cuong of C06 is delivering his speech in the event (Photo: SGGP)

The newly announced VNeID “handbook”, developed by C06 in coordination with other agencies, integrates an AI virtual assistant. It allows users to look up a comprehensive directory of new administrative units, including the most updated addresses for commune/ward police stations, People’s Committees, and one-stop-shop public service centers. Users can also search for administrative procedures at both local and national levels.

A separate commune-level government handbook from the Ministry of Home Affairs has also been integrated into the platform.

Regarding the “Digital Popular Education” e-learning platform, C06 reported over 45,200 course enrollments to date, including 8,740 training sessions for police officers of the Hanoi City Department of Public Security.

In the upcoming time, C06 will advise the Ministry of Public Security to collaborate with the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Education and Training, the Vietnam Cybersecurity Association, and Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

This partnership will develop and add new learning materials to the platform, including courses on digital transformation for Project 06 (on developing applications for population data, electronic identification, and authentication for national digital transformation for the period of 2022-2025, with a vision to 2030), information security, theory training for driver’s license tests, and digital competency framework training courses.

C06 confirmed that citizens can access these e-learning courses anytime and anywhere by simply logging in with their VNeID accounts.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thanh Tam