HCMC promotes emergency relief efforts for typhoon vicitms via VNeID app

The Steering Committee of Project 06 in Ho Chi Minh City on September 24 issued a document on the implementation of emergency relief efforts for people affected by super typhoon Yagi and floods via VNeID app.

The initiative was launched by the Department of Administrative Management of Social Order (C06), the Ministry of Public Security.

This is a very humanitarian program; therefore, to effectively advocate for this program, the Standing Committee of the Steering Committee of Project 06 in Ho Chi Minh City has requested the implementation of information dissemination and communication campaigns. These efforts aim to raise awareness of the program among officials, civil servants, public employees, and the citizens of the city, encouraging their collective support for typhoon victims through the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

Related agencies must simultaneously inform, promote, and assist individuals, families, and acquaintances impacted by floods in accessing loan resources available on the VNelD platform. This effort should prioritize transparency, efficiency, and promptness to facilitate swift recovery and stabilization of livelihoods and production activities following natural disasters.

The Department of Information and Communications will collaborate with media agencies and relevant organizations to enhance the outreach of this initiative to the residents of Ho Chi Minh City through various channels. These include social media platforms like fan pages, Zalo, and Facebook; utilizing billboards, posters, and LED displays at key intersections and city centers; sending text messages; and distributing QR codes in community spaces such as apartment buildings and high-density areas for awareness purposes. Telecom operators including Viettel, Mobifone, and Vinaphone will assist by disseminating notification messages to the public.

The Ho Chi Minh City Police will instruct local law enforcement to work alongside community security teams and members of the Project 06 to implement diverse and suitable promotional strategies, ensuring that all residents are informed about and engaged in this significant humanitarian program initiated by the Ministry of Public Security.

By Chi Thach – Translated By Anh Quan