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VND7 trillion invested in coastal road linking Dong Thap, Tay Ninh, Vinh Long

SGGPO

A coastal road project worth more than VND7 trillion (US$265 million) is underway to strengthen connectivity between Dong Thap, Tay Ninh and Vinh Long provinces, enhancing regional transport infrastructure.

On April 7, the Transport Construction Investment Project Management Board of Dong Thap Province announced that the province is implementing a coastal road project connecting Dong Thap, Tay Ninh and Vinh Long provinces, and National Highway 50, with a total length of approximately 31.1 kilometers.

In its first phase, the route will span about 23.6 kilometers, starting at the intersection with Provincial Road 871B in Gia Thuan Commune, Dong Thap Province, and ending at the bridge crossing the Tien River in Tan Phu Dong Commune. The project includes one major bridge, Ben Chua Bridge, measuring around 2.17 kilometers and crossing the Tien River shipping channel, as well as four medium and small bridges.

de-bien-go-cong-dong5-8526-6295.jpg
A section of the coastal road in Dong Thap Province

The total investment for the project is estimated at VND7.095 trillion (US$269 million), funded through loans and local counterpart capital. Authorities in Dong Thap are currently expediting plans to develop resettlement areas for affected residents.

The project is scheduled for implementation over six years, from 2025 to 2030. Construction and acceptance phases are expected to begin in January 2027 and be completed by July 2029, with operations slated to start in September 2029. Land clearance work is currently underway.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

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coastal road Dong Thap Tay Ninh Vinh Long National Highway 50

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