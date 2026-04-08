Equal opportunities open the way to better living standards

The principle of ensuring fair access to opportunities for all citizens underscores a sustainable path of national development, with the ultimate goal of genuinely improving quality of life across society.

The message “Not allowing the nation to fall behind, not allowing citizens to lose opportunities for development,” delivered by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam before the National Assembly and voters nationwide following his oath-taking ceremony, sets out a clear imperative that every policy must reach each individual.

In feedback sent to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, many readers expressed strong agreement, emphasizing that only when opportunities are distributed equitably can living standards genuinely improve.

Nguyen Tri Quang, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Young Entrepreneurs Association and Director of Le Quang Loc Company

Nguyen Tri Quang, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Young Entrepreneurs Association and Director of Le Quang Loc Company, asserts that national achievements must be measured primarily by the quality of life of individual citizens.

He described the recent message from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam as a concise yet profound shift in governance philosophy. He characterized the approach as moving beyond mere economic speed toward a framework of fairness in opportunity, signaling a transition from establishing "correct policy" to ensuring "policy that effectively reaches the right people."

Commenting on the directive "not allowing the nation to fall behind," Nguyen Tri Quang viewed it as a necessary warning regarding intensifying global competition and the risks of failing to innovate. However, he identified the second half of the mandate "not allowing citizens to lose opportunities for development" as the more critical, human-centered emphasis. He argued that growth is only sustainable if every individual has the chance to participate in and benefit from it, suggesting that this inclusivity serves as the ultimate benchmark for policy effectiveness.

He concluded that this vision represents a long-term commitment to action rather than a temporary goal. He maintained that national development must remain focused on the human element, with success defined by the tangible well-being of every citizen.

Nguyen Thi Mai Phuong, Deputy Head of the Economic and Budget Committee of the Phu Thanh Ward People’s Council

Meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Mai Phuong, Deputy Head of the Economic and Budget Committee of the Phu Thanh Ward People’s Council, has characterized national development goals as a profound political commitment to expanding citizen opportunities.

Representing the 2026–2031 term of the People’s Council, she stated that the directive to prevent citizens from losing development opportunities requires that all individuals, ranging from small business owners and laborers to large enterprises, receive equitable access to resources, information, and supportive environments. Ms. Phuong emphasized that this principle must transition from a broad aspiration into a concrete responsibility integrated into every decision and action taken by elected representatives.

She noted that her role involves the practical refinement of policies to ensure they remain grounded in reality and responsive to the needs of voters. She maintained that aligning local governance with the voices of the people is the most effective way to fulfill the strategic vision established by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

Head Quach Lam of the Executive Committee of Phu Loi 4 Neighborhood in Phu Loi Ward

Elsewhere in the city, Head Quach Lam of the Executive Committee of Phu Loi 4 Neighborhood in Phu Loi Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, emphasized that citizens are increasingly prioritizing robust social welfare policies.

Expressing agreement with recent policy directions, Mr. Quach Lam stated that these initiatives reflect the core expectations of the public. He maintained that the primary challenge lies in ensuring development opportunities are distributed equitably across all layers of society. Drawing on his background as a former journalist, he noted that his professional exposure to diverse social groups has shaped his understanding of the public's concrete, everyday requirements.

According to him, residents in Phu Loi 4 residential block are specifically focused on the practical application of welfare. He observed that access to quality healthcare, a stable educational environment, and improved living conditions have become urgent priorities. Quach Lam concluded that the community's aspirations have shifted beyond basic subsistence toward a desire for comprehensive development and well-being.

Fisherman Tran Van Sy

According to fisherman Tran Van Sy in Phuoc Thang Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, residents hope most is that support policies truly reach each of them from preferential loans and reduced fuel costs to stable markets for seafood. When opportunities are transparent and fairly distributed, fishermen will be more motivated to continue working at sea and sustain their livelihoods.

Fishermen also hope the Government will invest more in modernizing fishing vessels, providing better information on fishing grounds, and offering vocational training for younger generations so they remain connected to the sea. When every citizen has the opportunity to develop, living standards will improve in a sustainable way.

Veteran Colonel Nguyen Van Ven

Veteran Colonel Nguyen Van Ven in Ho Chi Minh City's Phu Loi Ward expected all institutional barriers would be removed to expand social welfare. Having lived through years of war, he deeply values the peace and development the country enjoys today. While living standards have improved significantly, disparities in income across different groups still persist.

In the new term, he trust that Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, together with other leaders, will continue to introduce sound and breakthrough policies, particularly in improving institutions and removing constraints on development. This will enable social welfare policies to be implemented more effectively, reaching the right beneficiaries, especially the elderly, students, policy beneficiary families, and those who have contributed to the nation.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan