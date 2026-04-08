National

16th National Assembly to consider Deputy PM appointments

During the morning sitting, the NA will consider and vote on the Prime Minister’s appointment proposal for Deputy Prime Ministers, ministers, and other members of the Government by secret ballot.

Continuing the agenda of its first session, the 16th National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to deliberate on personnel matters on April 8, including the appointment of Deputy Prime Ministers, ministers, and other members of the Government.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court will present a list of nominees for appointment as judges of the Supreme People’s Court, while the Chairperson of the NA’s Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs will then deliver a verification report on the proposal. Following discussions, the legislature will vote on the appointments by secret ballot.

The legislature will then review and decide on the structure and number of members of the Government. The Prime Minister is expected to present the proposed composition along with a draft resolution on the issue, which is verified by the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs. After deliberation, the legislature will vote on the resolution via electronic voting.

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National Assembly deputies cast ballots to approve the appointment of judges of the Supreme People’s Court, Deputy Prime Ministers, ministers and other members of the Government. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

During the same sitting, the NA will also consider and vote on the Prime Minister’s appointment proposal for Deputy Prime Ministers, ministers, and other members of the Government by secret ballot. The NA Standing Committee will later submit draft resolutions endorsing the outcomes, which will be adopted after further deliberation and revision.

At the end of the morning session, the State President will submit a list of nominees for Vice Chairpersons and members of the National Defence and Security Council. The NA will then vote on the list by secret ballot, and subsequently adopt a resolution formalising the appointments through electronic voting after reviewing and revising the draft.

In the afternoon session, lawmakers are expected to listen to proposals and verification reports on several draft laws and resolutions, including the revised Law on the Capital, a resolution on coordination mechanisms and special policies to enhance the effectiveness of preventing and resolving international investment disputes, the law on amendments and supplementations to the Law on Emulation and Commendation, the revised Law on Belief and Religion, and the law on amendments and supplementations to the Law on Vietnamese representative missions abroad.

The NA will later hold group discussions on three draft laws: the revised Law on the Capital, the law on amendments and supplementations to the Law on Emulation and Commendation, and the revised Law on Belief and Religion.

Vietnamplus

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