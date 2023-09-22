China’s Anhui Province promotes tourism in HCMC

A conference on promoting and advertising the culture and tourism of Anhui, a mountainous locality of China, was held in HCMC on September 22.

Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary General of the People's Government of Anhui Province Li Bi Fang said that China and Vietnam are currently in a friendly relationship. The conference aims to promote two-way tourism in the two countries.

Anhui Province is home to many landscapes that attract a large number of visitors, such as Huangshan Mountain, Changjiang (Yangtze) River, Huai River, Xin'an River.

The province enjoys convenient transportation with Hefei Xinqiao International Airport which has direct flights to major cities around the world. Anhui is also China's largest home appliance production base.

The province welcomes and is ready to support visitors to Anhui to experience the beauty of the province in particular and China in general, Mr.Li Bi Fang said.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu said that China is one of the tourism markets in Vietnam. According to statistics, HCMC received about 200,000 Chinese travelers in the first eight months of this year.

HCMC’s tourism contributed 10-12 percent of the city’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP), half of the total number of international visitors, and 40 percent of the total tourism revenue of the country.

She hoped that the tourism industry of Vietnam and China, HCMC, and Anhui Province would be increasingly developed, continuously promoted destinations of the two countries.