Chicken egg prices soar in Southeast region

Following a period of price declines in the second quarter of 2025, chicken egg prices at small and medium-sized farms in the Southeast region are now experiencing a substantial increase.

After a robust rebound in the past two weeks, poultry farmers in Vietnam’s Southeast are optimistic about egg prices. Wholesale rates at farms in provinces like Tay Ninh and Dong Nai now range between VND2,200 and VND3,000 per egg.

Owner Nguyen Le Vu of an egg farm located in Tay Ninh Province’s Phuoc Thach Commune has reported a notable rise in the wholesale prices of eggs from his farm. He observed that there is little difference in the prices of white and red chicken eggs, with both varieties priced at VND2,700 - VND2,800 each. His farm has an average daily sale of 15,000 eggs, generating an approximate profit of VND1,000 per egg.

This is a great relief for poultry farmers, as in the second quarter of this year, there were times when the price of chicken eggs fell to just over VND1,000 each, causing many farms to suffer heavy losses, with some even forced to switch to other investments.

A report by an SGGP Newspaper journalist on August 9 revealed that prices at traditional markets in Ho Chi Minh City have varied. An egg of free-range chicken is currently priced between VND3,800 and VND4,000 whereas that of local chicken is available for VND3,200 to VND3,500 each. Mass-produced chicken eggs are priced at VND3,300 each. All these types of eggs have seen an increase of VND1,000 to VND1,500 per egg compared to last July.

Traders have confirmed that current egg prices are the highest they have been in many years, even surpassing the levels seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At Winmart supermarkets, the prices of chicken eggs have been updated. For instance, free-range chicken eggs sold in baskets of 10 are now priced at VND55,500 per basket from early August while Dabaco Omega-3 chicken eggs are available for VND57,600 per box of 10 from August 1 and DHA chicken eggs are priced at VND59,400 per box of 10 since August 1.

Chairman Nguyen Thanh Son of the Vietnam Poultry Association said that poultry egg prices have been gradually increasing since the beginning of July; sometimes, they reached VND2,800 - VND 2,900 per egg at the farm.

In addition to the usual yearly rise fueled by strong demand for mooncakes, Mr. Son credits the recovery in prices to a resurgence of consumer confidence within the domestic market. He elaborated that this confidence was restored following the discrediting of allegations regarding fake eggs.

Another factor is that after a prolonged period of low egg prices (6-7 months), many small-scale poultry farmers have had to reduce their flocks, resulting in a decrease in market supply.

Chairman Nguyen Thanh Son further noted that the current outbreak of African swine fever is causing consumers to shift towards the consumption of poultry and egg products, as well as seafood, which is contributing to the rise in chicken egg prices.

The rise in egg prices presents an opportunity for poultry farmers. According to Chairman Nguyen Thanh Son , some farmers have begun to repopulate their flocks. However, if this repopulation is not carefully managed, it could lead to an oversupply and cause egg prices to drop again.

Therefore, the chairman advises poultry farmers to exercise great caution and avoid rapidly expanding their flocks, as egg prices will not remain stable forever and could drop again in the next 5–6 months. If prices fall below VND2,000 per egg, farmers will once again face losses.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan