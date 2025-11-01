Central region faces heavy rain through November 3

Meteorological authorities reported that today, November 1, widespread rain and gusty winds are affecting many areas, with heavy rainfall concentrated from southern Nghe An Province to Quang Ngai Province.

Satellite imagery at 7:30 a.m. on November 1 shows cold air pushing clouds to cover nearly the entire Northern and North-Central regions of Vietnam.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from last night through early this morning (November 1), areas from Ha Tinh to the eastern part of Quang Ngai Province experienced heavy to very heavy rain.

The center reported rainfall measurements at several stations, including Ha Tinh in Ha Tinh Province at 187 mm, Lam Thuy station in Quang Tri Province at 99 mm, and Nghia Trung station in Quang Ngai Province at 186 mm.

According to data from the Vrain automated rainfall monitoring system, as of the morning of November 1, rain and gusty winds have largely affected the Red River Delta, including Hanoi, though rainfall in the capital has been light. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was concentrated in Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Da Nang, and Quang Ngai.

Specific rainfall amounts recorded as of 6:30 a.m. on November 1 are as follows: Ha Tinh at 186 mm; Quang Tri at 219.4 mm; Da Nang at 159.4 mm; and Quang Ngai at 241.4 mm. In contrast, the Southern region of Vietnam experienced little to no rain.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from the early morning of November 1 to the early morning of November 3, areas from Ha Tinh Province to Da Nang City and the eastern part of Quang Ngai Province are expected to continue experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall, with total accumulation generally ranging from 200 to 450 mm and locally exceeding 700 mm.

Over the same three-day period, the southern part of Nghe An Province and the western part of Quang Ngai Province are forecast to receive heavy rainfall of 100–250 mm, with isolated areas seeing over 350 mm. Rainfall intensity in some locations could exceed 150 mm within a three-hour period.

Meteorological authorities have also issued warnings that on November 1, both daytime and nighttime, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in areas from Gia Lai Province to Lam Dong Province, as well as in the Southern region of Vietnam, with rainfall generally ranging from 10 to 30 mm and locally exceeding 70 mm.

The forecast for November 3 indicates that heavy to very heavy rain will persist from southern Nghe An Province to Quang Ngai Province, with rainfall amounts of 100–200 mm and isolated areas exceeding 350 mm. Heavy rainfall in the Central region of Vietnam is expected to continue until the night of November 4.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh