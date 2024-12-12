Residents should stay alert for potential flooding in Central region

Residents should be vigilant for potential flooding.

The meteorological agency has warned that the bad weather in the Central region could last until at least December 15.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that on December 11, the region spanning from Da Nang to Khanh Hoa experienced severe weather, marked by prolonged rainfall. In many areas, recorded precipitation exceeded 100mm.

Rainfall in the region was substantial, with certain locations experiencing exceptionally high precipitation levels. Notably, the Hoa Xuan Nam rain gauge in Phu Yen recorded nearly 200mm of rainfall, while the Dai Lanh gauge in Khanh Hoa exceeded 160mm. The heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, resulted in localized flooding incidents and disrupted the travel plans of residents in the affected areas.

On December 12 and 13, it is forecasted that rain will continue in the area from Quang Tri to Khanh Hoa. The expected rainfall is 70-160mm, with some places exceeding 300mm. There is a risk of heavy rain in a short period of time (over 100mm in 6 hours). The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that the rain in this area may last until around December 15, when it will temporarily abate.

Intermittent showers and thunderstorms are anticipated to persist within the south-central provinces of Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan in the forthcoming days. Between December 12 and 15, the region is likely to experience a total rainfall accumulation ranging from 40-80mm, with localized areas potentially receiving in excess of 150mm.

Subsequent to a day characterized by light, scattered showers, the Central Highlands and the Southern region are anticipated to experience persistent rainfall during the evening hours of December 12 and 13. However, the rainfall is projected to be of a scattered nature, with the majority of locations receiving light to moderate amounts (10-20mm), although localized areas may experience heavier rainfall, exceeding 40mm.The temperature in the Central Highlands will remain between 18-29 degrees Celsius, while in the South it will be 24-32 degrees Celsius.

The region from Quang Tri to Khanh Hoa is anticipated to experience a significant increase in rainfall from the night of December 13 to December 14. Moderate to heavy rain is expected throughout the region, with some areas likely to encounter very heavy rainfall. Total rainfall accumulation is forecast to be 40-80mm, with localized areas potentially receiving significantly higher amounts, exceeding 150mm.

In light of the bad weather situation in the Central region, authorities strongly advise residents to diligently monitor weather reports, limit travel within areas heavily impacted by flooding. Moreover, residents should stay alert for potential adverse weather developments.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan