Central region commences, inaugurates multiple projects to mark National Day

In celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945- 2025), provinces and cities across the Central region have simultaneously broken ground on and inaugurated a series of infrastructure, education, industrial and service projects.

After more than two years of construction, the Vung Ang – Bung Expressway running through Ha Tinh and Quang Tri is ready to officially open to traffic on August 19.

Spanning over 55 kilometers with a total investment of VND12.54 trillion (US$477 million), the project features multiple elevated bridges and extensive mountain tunnels.

The Vung Ang – Bung Expressway passing through the Deo But mountain tunnel (Photo: SGGP/ Duong Quang)

Among them, Deo But Tunnel is the most critical road tunnel on the North–South Expressway through Ha Tinh Province.

Once operational, the expressway will not only reduce traffic pressure on National Highway No.1 but also open up new development opportunities for Ha Tinh and Quang Tri, and provide a strategic link along the North–South Expressway corridor.

In Da Nang, the Hoa Lien – Tuy Loan Expressway is also accelerated to completion for its technical opening schedule on August 19.

The Hoa Lien – Tuy Loan Expressway project in Da Nang City is preparing for its technical opening. (Photo: SGGP/Nguyen Khoi)

The project has a total investment of over VND2,100 billion (nearly US$80 million), including nearly half of which is allocated for site clearance.

As of mid-August, construction progress has reached over 81 percent of the total contract value, with the primary route approaching 98 percent of completion.

Da Nang City’s main transport arteries, designed to drive growth, have been built with modern, integrated infrastructure. (Photo: SGGP/ Nguyen Khoi)

In recent days, hundreds of workers and heavy machinery have been working at the construction site all day to finalize auxiliary works, traffic safety systems and environmental sanitation.

In addition, the Central Highlands and South-Central coastal regions have recorded new infrastructure milestones.

The Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon and Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh expressway projects are being accelerated to be completed. It is expected that a 60-kilometer long expressway will open to traffic by September 2025, while Son Trieu Tunnel, part of the Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh Expressway, has been ready for operation.

The Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon Expressway project is nearing completion and will open in time to celebrate the 80th anniversary of National Day on September 2. (Photo: SGGP/Ngoc Oai)

The Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon Expressway section has been completed and is set for technical opening on August 19. (Photo: SGGP/Ngoc Oai)

The Son Trieu mountain tunnel, part of the Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh Expressway project running through Gia Lai Province, has been completed and is preparing for its technical opening. (Photo: SGGP/Ngoc Oai)



In the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, the provincial People’s Committee announced plans to inaugurate and break ground on eight major projects, including the second runway at Phu Cat Airport, infrastructure in Phu My Industrial Park, the Nam Phu Phong bypass and a western route connecting Gia Lai to the coast.

With a total investment of nearly VND10,000 billion (US$381 million), these projects are expected to create strong development momentum for the northern Central Highlands.

Focus on education, services and urban development

In addition to transport projects, a range of education, commercial and service initiatives have been launched or inaugurated, providing new momentum for balanced and sustainable growth in the Central region.

In Hue City, ten key projects across the city are expected to be inaugurated and launched on this occasion. The most notable project is the FPT Hue Education Complex in the An Van Duong New Urban Area, covering nearly nine hectares and designed to accommodate around 20,000 students.

The city has also started construction on Scavi Tu Ha Factory, several downtown commercial and service projects, and other education and production facilities.

Mr. Tran Huu Thuy Giang, Chief of the Hue City People’s Committee Office noted that these projects lay a foundation for diversified development, positioning Hue as a modern center for education, services and production in Central Vietnam.

In Da Nang coastal city, beyond the Hoa Lien – Tuy Loan Expressway, a series of public and private-funded projects have simultaneously broken ground to mark the 23rd Party Congress of the city.

Among the public-funded initiatives, key projects include the main drainage system from the Hoa Lien High-Tech Park to the flood discharge canal and the Tay Giang and Nam Giang urban roads.

During this period, the city also commenced construction of six boarding and semi-boarding primary and secondary schools in border communes.

Notably, non-state funding is highlighted by three major projects valued at tens of trillions of dong. These projects include the Da Nang downtown commercial and entertainment park complex with a total investment of nearly VND80,000 billion (US$3.1 billion), the Ba Na – Suoi Mo eco-tourism complex with over VND51,000 billion (US$1.9 billion) and the expansion of the Chu Lai – Truong Hai automotive mechanical industrial park worth VND1,433 billion (US$55 million).

All projects are expected to create a breakthrough for Da Nang City’s infrastructure, tourism, commerce and industrial development in the coming period.

Modern transport networks, high-quality education, dynamic trade and services and a rapidly advancing industrial sector are helping Central Vietnam, which is a historically heroic region now on the path of integration and development.

By Xuan Quynh, Duong Quang, Ngoc Oai, Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong