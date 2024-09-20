Central region braces for deluge, landslides, traffic disruption due to storm

As soon as storm Soulik was downgraded to a tropical depression late Thursday, functional agencies immediately made initial reports about the damage.

Border guards call for residents to urgently evacuate from hazadous area in Lang Mit Hamlet, Kim Thuy Commune, Le Thuy District, Quang Binh Province.

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that from September 18 until 5 p.m. on September 19, 2,208 households with 6,419 people in the Central provinces and cities of Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang and Quang Nam were evacuated to safe shelters to avoid storm No.4, internationally named Soulik.

Local authorities in the hardest-hit coastal areas of the above-mentioned localities allowed pupils to stay at home on September 19 to ensure their safety.

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention also informed that waterlogging and landslides from storm No. 4 caused traffic disruption at 77 sections across Central localities.

Quang Binh recorded numerous locations with landslides and flooding, especially along national highways and provincial routes which disrupted traffic.

In several villages, residents have been isolated due to rising water levels.

Similar situations were recorded in Quang Tri Province and the Centrally-run city of Da Nang.

Storm Soulik-trigged heavy rains have caused flooding in low-lying areas in Ba Tang Commune, Huong Hoa District, Quang Tri Province.

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention reported that strong gales blew up house roofs in Gio Linh District, Quang Tri Province; landslides occurred in parts of the Ho Chi Minh Road and some provincial routes; and power outages due to damage to the power grid happed in Vinh Linh District.

On the morning of September 18, a cyclone hit the province of Thua Thien Hue, resulting in one injured person and damaging the roofs of 12 households. Local authorities mobilized forces to overcome landslides and ensure the safety of residents.

In Da Nang City, 25 trees were uprooted and a wall suddenly collapsed due to whirlwinds. Functional forces promptly cleared up the fallen trees and branches and handled the situation.

