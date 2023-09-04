Central localities receive huge number of visitors on National Day holidays

Many visitors chose Hue ancient city as a destination for their vacation on the National Day holiday lasting from September 1-4.

Tourists traveled to Hue not only to enjoy festive activities, and visit historical relic sites but also to explore natural landscapes in the highland district of Thua Thien Hue province of A Luoi and Tam Giang Lagoon.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hoa, a traveler from HCMC, took a six-day tour visiting Hue and Da Nang City. Besides taking sightseeing at Hue Imperial Citadel, his family enjoyed a traditional boat race in the well-known Thanh Toan Roofed Tile Bridge in Huong Thuy District’s Thuy Thanh Commune and a food fair featuring local dishes in A Luoi highland district in Thua Thien-Hue Province.

The weather was pleasant, creating favorable conditions for travel. Many small groups of family members and visitors traveled to Hue. The locality’s historical sites, such as Hue Imperial Citadel, and mausoleums of the kings of the Nguyen Dynasty Minh Mang, Tu Duc, and Khai Dinh received more than 20,000 people on the National Day when the Management Board of the Hue Monuments Conservation Center offered free admission to the Complex of Hue Monuments for Vietnamese visitors.

Director of the Tourism Department of Thua Thien – Hue Province Nguyen Van Phuc said that travel firms and tourist areas launched several promotional programs to attract tourists on National Day holidays.

In Da Nang City, Nui Than Tai Hot Springs Park Tourist Area and Ba Na Hills’ attractions lured a huge number of visitors.

Da Nang International Airport received more than 1,200 flights from August 31 to September 4, up 12 percent compared to the same period last year.

The railway sector run an additional two pairs of trains on the North-South route during the four-day National Day holidays.

Da Nang train station received a large number of travelers, up 60 percent compared to normal days.