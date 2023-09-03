Nearly 12,000 tourists stuck on islands in Kien Giang Province

Approximately 11,800 tourists are currently stranded on various islands due to the temporary suspension of boat and ferry services to avoid the storm.

On September 3, the Office of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention, Search and Rescue, and Civil Defense of Kien Giang Province reported that the province had experienced heavy rainfall due to the influence of Typhoon No.3 (Typhoon Saola).

This storm brought along heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that resulted in damage to residential homes and the sinking of two fishing boats, leading to the unfortunate disappearance of one fisherman.

According to the Kien Giang Hydrometeorological Station, due to the influence of the circulation of Typhoon No.3, from the night of September 2 to the morning of September 3, various locations in Kien Giang experienced heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, whirlwinds, and strong winds at sea. In some areas, the rain persisted for an extended period, with measurements approximating 108.4mm in Rach Gia City, 108.4mm in Ha Tien City, 100.4mm in Giang Thanh, 98.4mm in Chau Thanh, 102.8mm in Gieng Rieng, and 124.4mm in Go Quao.

The forecast for September 3 indicates that the Kien Giang area will continue to experience widespread rainfall across the province, accompanied by strong gusts at levels 7-8. This extensive rainy period is expected to last until September 7. The disaster risk level is categorized as level 2.

Up to this point, there have been reports of two houses with roofs blown off and two fishing boats sinking in Kien Hai and Phu Quoc. Notably, one fishing boat in Phu Quoc sank at a location about 0.4 nautical miles from the coastline, leading to the disappearance of one person. The Border Guard Station at An Thoi Port successfully rescued three individuals, while one person was able to swim ashore.

According to the Department of Tourism of Kien Giang Province, approximately 11,800 tourists are currently stranded on various islands due to the temporary suspension of boat and ferry services to avoid the storm.