Central localities welcome hundreds of thousands of tourists during holiday

During the four-day National Day holiday, tourism sites in the Central region welcomed hundreds of thousands of domestic and international tourists.

Hue Ancient Capital, Hoi An ancient town, My Son Sanctuary and so on lured numerous turns of arrivals.

Director of the Department of Tourism of Thua Thien Hue Province Nguyen Van Phuc reported that from September 1 to September 4, the locality received 90,000 turns of visitors, up 40.6 percent over the same period in 2022.

The revenue from tourism services is estimated at VND78 billion (US$3.2 million), up 44.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

The number of tourists staying in hotels is estimated to reach 36,570 turns, up 37.7 percent, including 10,690 turns of international arrivals.

According to information from the Hue Monuments Conservation Center, more than 51,000 visitors flocked to the relic sites in the destination, comprising 49,000 turns of domestic visitors and 1,945 turns of international travelers.

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quang Nam Province informed that more than 165,000 turns of tourists arrived in the locality along with over 49,000 turns of visitors who stayed overnight to enjoy the National Day break this year.

Of these, there were more than 46,500 foreigners.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of visitors to Quang Nam Province this year decreased slightly, reaching about 87 percent, but the number of international visitors increased by 146 percent.

Hoi An ancient town, tower temples of the My Son Sanctuary are still the most attractive destinations for tourists in Quang Nam Province.