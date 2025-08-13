Hanoi unveils “80 golden experiences” to attract tourists

Hanoi’s Department of Tourism has just announced a new collection titled ‘80 Unmissable Experiences in Hanoi During the Historic Festival Season,’ alongside a range of new tourist products to attract both domestic and international visitors.

The collection is divided into eight thematic categories, including Heritage – Culture – History; Ecology – Leisure – Nature; Cuisine – Shopping – Urban Experiences; Arts – Nightlife – Creativity; Hotel-based products and services; Transportation – Metro – Waterways – Aviation; Agriculture – Handicraft villages – New rural areas; and Regional linkages – Inter-provincial and International connectivity. This initiative commemorates the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945–September 2, 2025).

According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, the initiative serves as “a warm welcome from Hanoi” and reflects the city’s spirit of innovation and creativity, combining the promotion of cultural and historical values with efforts to enhance the visitor experience. The tourism packages will be widely introduced to businesses for immediate implementation and to serve travelers during the upcoming festival season.

The highlight of the new tourism products is the double-decker sightseeing train, “Nam Cua O—The Hanoi Train,” featuring five passenger carriages named after the city’s historic gateways, likely O Cau Den, O Quan Chuong, O Cau Giay, O Cho Dua, and O Dong Mac. This marks the capital’s first-ever inner-city tourist train, blending nostalgic elements with distinctive Hanoi-inspired design, art, and culinary experiences.

The train is set to launch on August 19, operating three times a day, including morning, afternoon, and evening, and will take passengers through stations consisting of Hanoi, Gia Lam, Tu Son, Long Bien, Dong Anh, and Ha Dong. Along the route, notable stops include cultural landmarks such as the Do Temple in Bac Ninh Province and the iconic Long Bien Bridge.

In addition to the traditional railway, Hanoi’s Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway, also known as the 2A line, has been developed into a new tourism product. Two typical tours, branded as “Metro Green Journey,” offer visitors the chance to explore destinations such as Van Phuc Silk Village and Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (the Temple of Literature). The tours also include a visit to the Phu Luong depot and an interactive experience with a train driving simulator, providing a unique blend of education and entertainment.

With meticulous preparation, Hanoi hopes that the “80 Golden Experiences,” alongside the Hanoi Train and Metro Green Journey, will serve as a major catalyst in positioning the capital as Vietnam’s leading rail tourism destination, rich in heritage, creativity, and immersive travel experiences.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh