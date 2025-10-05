Nation unites in providing aid for flood-hit regions

The Central and Northern regions of the country have recently endured a relentless series of natural disasters, leaving behind a trail of severe consequences and devastation.

Soldiers bring necessities to help flood victims in Nong Cong Commune of Thanh Hoa Province.

Specifically, typhoon Bualoi (or storm No. 10) and its subsequent effects have caused widespread havoc. Communities were ravaged by fierce winds, submerged by rising waters, or hit by tornadoes and traffic-cutting landslides. The human cost is profound, with families losing loved ones, hundreds of homes collapsing, and thousands left penniless and exhausted.

In the face of such tragedy, human love has shone once again. Ministries, agencies, and official forces have responded urgently to rescue and support those affected. Across the nation, people have turned their hearts toward the disaster zones, embodying the spirit of "mutual love" and "the healthy leaves cover the torn leaves" (solidarity).

Relief shipments and working groups bravely navigated floods and forests, delivering warmth, love, and connecting hope. Their primary mission was to ensure that no one went hungry or cold amid the intense hardship.

Simultaneously, at the very epicenter of the natural disaster, military forces, police, and local authorities have worked tirelessly day and night. Their efforts are focused on helping people overcome the immediate consequences, rebuild homes, restore critical traffic links, and stabilize community life.

A police officer in Tan An Commune of Nghe An Province gives gifts to support people affected by floods.

A Thanh Hoa Provincial Police officer carries a child out of the dangerous flood area in Ngoc Lac Commune.

Telecommunications staff restore the network after storm No. 10 in Ha Tinh Province

Officers and soldiers of the Border Guard of Ha Tinh Province help a school in Loc Ha Commune overcome the consequences of storm No. 10.

Police officers in Nhan Nghia Commune of Phu Tho Province help residents clean up after flooding

Police officers and soldiers in Tuyen Quang Province help people harvest rice after the recent flood.

People in flood-hit areas in Tan Ky Commune of Nghe An Province receive food

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan