Cashless parking payments put into pilot exploitation at Tan Son Nhat Airport

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) officially piloted non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) at the Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports on February 6.

Vehicles travel through non-stop electronic ETC lane at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: Quoc Hung)

At noon of February 6, the ACV started to put the cashless parking payments at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport by Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system which will save the time through the station as before.

Previously, this morning, the RFID system, license plate recognition cameras and software system serving fee collection services were installed that are similar to the applied methods at the toll plazas on expressways.

In the upcoming time, the ACV will continue to diversify the methods of collecting fees at the entrance and exit ways to the airport via international payment cards, QR codes via bank apps or e-wallets.

At the Noi Bai International Airport, during the pilot period, the airport arranged a lane for ETC at the toll collection station for car parking service at domestic terminal T1.

All of the vehicles traveling through the lane will be charged the fees automatically by a non-stop electronic toll collection system via ETC card for customers.

By Bich Quyen, Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

