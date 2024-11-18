Carriers asked to offer additional red-eye flights during Tet holidays

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAV) has required carriers to provide night flights to meet the travel demand of the public during the Lunar New Year 2025.

Carriers will provide night flights to meet the travel demand of the public during the Lunar New Year 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) have directed their units to coordinate with carriers and other organizations operating at the airports to provide red-eye flights at the airports including Tho Xuan, Dong Hoi, Chu Lai, Phu Cat, Pleiku and Tuy Hoa.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has also created favorable conditions for airlines to add more aircraft to their fleets, adjust depart and arrival times at Tan Son Nhat International Airport from January 14, 2025, to February 12, 2025; and directed the units in the air cargo supply chain to create plans serving night trips.

In addition, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAV) will monitor flight booking and airfares on domestic routes to promptly direct airlines to offer additional flights to meet rising travel demand during the peak Tet holiday.

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh