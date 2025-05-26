Cargo ship sinks off coast of Ha Tinh, 10 crew members missing

A cargo ship carrying coal from Quang Ninh to Quang Binh sank off the coast of Ha Tinh on the night of May 25, leaving ten crew members missing.

The waters off Vung Ang, Ky Anh Town, Ha Tinh Province

The Ha Tinh Maritime Administration, on the morning of May 26, reported that the vessel Cong Thanh 07, carrying coal from Quang Ninh to Quang Binh, sank off the coast of Ha Tinh. One crew member has been rescued, while the remaining ten are still missing.

Initial reports indicate that at approximately 8:40 p.m. on May 25, the Ha Tinh Maritime Administration received a distress signal from Cong Thanh 07 (registration number: TB-2668), en route from Quang Ninh to Quang Binh with a full load of coal. The vessel had developed a severe list and was taking on water at coordinates 18°06′53'' N; 106°30′30'' E. The situation was deteriorating rapidly, prompting the captain to issue an emergency call for assistance.

By 9:30 p.m. the same evening, the administration received confirmation that the crew had donned life jackets and abandoned the ship. The vessel subsequently sank.

At the time of the incident, the ship was navigating waters off Ha Tinh Province, roughly 6–7 nautical miles from Vung Ang–Son Duong Port in Ky Loi Commune, Ky Anh Town. Cong Thanh 07 reportedly had a gross tonnage of 5,126.5 tons and was carrying more than 4,932 tons of coal. There were 11 crew members aboard when the vessel went down.

Sea conditions in the area were extremely rough, with waves exceeding two meters and winds blowing at levels 6–7, creating hazardous conditions that have severely hampered rescue operations.

According to the sole rescued crew member, the ship was carrying approximately 30 tons of DO fuel and an unspecified amount of lubricant oil. It remains unclear whether the fuel valves had been secured before the vessel sank.

In response to the emergency, the Ha Tinh Maritime Administration, in coordination with the Border Guard Command at Vung Ang–Son Duong Port and other relevant agencies, immediately deployed multiple search and rescue vessels. Local fishing boats have also joined the search effort. However, adverse weather continues to pose significant challenges.

Ha Tinh authorities have contacted their counterparts in Quang Binh to coordinate efforts in locating the missing crew. The search remains ongoing.

Heavy rains continue across Central Vietnam, rough seas persist According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, moderate to heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms are expected throughout May 26 in areas from southern Nghe An to Quang Binh. Rainfall totals are forecast to range from 20–50mm, with some locations potentially exceeding 100mm. Heavy rains cause flooding in several areas of Ha Tinh Province. From Quang Tri to Quang Ngai, scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist throughout the day and into the night. Some areas may experience heavier downpours, with expected rainfall between 10–30mm, and isolated spots seeing more than 50mm. The most intense rainfall is likely to occur in the late afternoon and overnight. Rainfall across the Central region is expected to gradually decrease from the night of May 26 onward. At sea, adverse weather conditions continue. In the northern Gulf of Tonkin and northern parts of the northern East Sea, strong northeasterly winds of level 5–6, gusting up to level 7–8, are causing rough seas with waves reaching 1–3 meters in height. Turbulent seas and scattered thunderstorms are also affecting broad maritime zones, including the Gulf of Tonkin, waters off the coasts from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai, Binh Thuan to Ca Mau, Ca Mau to Kien Giang, the Gulf of Thailand, and the entire East Sea—covering the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos. Thunderstorms at sea carry a high risk of waterspouts, strong gusts of level 6–7, and waves exceeding 2 meters—posing significant threats to vessels and coastal activities. However, forecasts indicate that from late May 26 into May 27, wind intensity in the northern Gulf of Tonkin and northern areas of the northern East Sea will begin to ease, with overall sea conditions expected to gradually stabilize.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan