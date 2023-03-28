Capital hosts nearly 1 million foreigners in three months

Some 978,700 foreigners landed in Hanoi in the first three months, 5.9 times higher than the same period last year, said the municipal Department of Tourism.

The number was part of the 5.9 million visitors coming to the capital city between January and March, a two-fold increase year-on-year.

Hanoi now houses 3,756 lodging facilities totaling 70,218 rooms. The average occupancy rate of the local 1-5 star hotels was estimated at 56.5% in the three months, up 37.2% year-on-year.

The city has 29 food and beverage, 35 shopping, six entertainment, and one healthcare businesses meeting the standards to serve tourists. Its tourism sector is making efforts to develop travelling routes, including those connecting the downtown area with the Bat Trang pottery craft village and the Huong pagoda in My Duc District with the Tam Chuc – Trang An tourism complex in Ha Nam and Ninh Binh provinces. Night tours have been conducted, and activities on pedestrian streets refreshed.

Hanoi aims to welcome 22 million tourists this year, earning VND77 trillion (US$3.27 billion), increasing by 17.6% and 28.2% against 2022, respectively.