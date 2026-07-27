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Candlelight ceremony honors fallen heroes at Vietnam–Laos Martyrs' Cemetery

SGGPO

A candlelight vigil was held at the Vietnam–Laos Martyrs' Cemetery in Nghe An Province on July 26 to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day.

The ceremony was attended by Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, representatives of central agencies and organizations, officials from the Lao Embassy in Vietnam, youth union members and residents.

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Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and delegates pay tribute to fallen heroes.

The Vietnam–Laos Martyrs' Cemetery, the only cemetery in Vietnam bearing the names of both countries, is the final resting place of nearly 11,000 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and military experts who sacrificed their lives in Laos.

Each grave stands as a lasting testament not only to individual sacrifice for national independence and freedom but also to the enduring solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

Speaking at the memorial ceremony, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee Bui Quang Huy said that the younger generation deeply understands that the nation's peace, independence and achievements today were won through the sacrifices of countless previous generations. He noted that this gratitude has been expressed through a wide range of meaningful activities, particularly during July.

He said the greatest value of the campaign lies not in the figures, but in the millions of people and thousands of young volunteers who have united to honor the nation's fallen heroes. Every gift, restored portrait and tended grave is a promise that today's generation will never forget their sacrifices.

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Candles are lit at the graves of fallen soldiers.

At the event, organizers presented 79 gift packages to war invalids, sick soldiers and families of people with meritorious service to the nation.

At the proposal of the Youth Union Central Committee, Skyline, a volunteer group specializing in digitally restoring portraits of fallen soldiers, pledged to restore 100 portraits of martyrs for their families. Representatives of 27 families received restored portraits of their loved ones, along with gifts from the organizers, during the ceremony.

>>>Some highlights from the candlelight tribute ceremony:

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Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan
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By Duong Quang – Translated by Huyen Huong

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candlelight ceremony War Invalids and Martyrs' Day fallen heroes Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan Vietnam–Laos Martyrs' Cemetery

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