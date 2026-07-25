Leaders pay tribute to fallen heroes at Tau O Victory Monument

Senior military and local leaders offered flowers and incense at the Tau O Victory Monument in Dong Nai City on July 25 to honor fallen heroes.

A delegation from the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defense, Military Region 7 and the leadership of Dong Nai City paid a flowers and incense-offering ceremony on the morning of July 25 in tribute to fallen heroes at the Tau O Victory Monument in Tan Khai Ward, Dong Nai City.

The commemorative ceremony was held ahead of the launch of a search and recovery operation for the remains of war martyrs in Minh Duc Commune.

Delegates observe a minute of silence and bow in deep gratitude to the fallen heroes. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Trung)

Former State President Nguyen Minh Triet attended the ceremony, which was presided over by General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Standing Member of the Central Military Commission and Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army.

Also in attendance were Senior Lieutenant General Le Quang Minh, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army; Major General Tran Chi Tam, Deputy Political Commissar of Military Region 7 and head of the region's steering committee for the search, recovery and identification of war martyrs' remains; along with leaders of the Dong Nai City Party Committee, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

Delegates offer incense in tribute to the fallen heroes at the Tau O Victory Monument. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Trung)

Tau O–Xom Ruong Checkpoint is a historic battlefield associated with the Nguyen Hue Campaign in 1972. During the campaign in southeastern Vietnam, main-force units and local armed forces held their positions for 150 consecutive days and nights, contributing to a major victory. Many officers and soldiers sacrificed their lives at a young age, leaving behind an enduring legacy of patriotism and dedication to the country's independence and freedom.

General Nguyen Trong Nghia beats the ceremonial drum three times before the flower- and incense-offering ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Trung)

In a solemn atmosphere, former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, General Nguyen Trong Nghia and other delegates respectfully offered flowers and incense, observed a minute of silence and expressed profound gratitude to the fallen heroes.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong