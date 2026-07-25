Vietnam Coast Guard pays tribute to fallen heroes

A Vietnam Coast Guard delegation paid tribute to fallen heroes yesterday by offering flowers and incense at the Vung Ro No-Number Ship Wharf Historical Site during a coastal survey mission in the South-Central region.

The Vietnam Coast Guard delegation was led by Major General Tran Van Xuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Vietnam Coast Guard.

In a solemn atmosphere, the delegation along with local leaders, representatives of agencies and military units and Coast Guard personnel offered flowers and incense and observed a minute of silence in memory of the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for national liberation, reunification and the protection of the country's maritime sovereignty.

The delegates expressed profound gratitude to the crews of the legendary "No-Number" ships, the armed forces and local people who overcame immense hardship and danger to help secure victories along the strategic Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea.

The Vung Ro No-Number Ship Wharf is a historic site closely associated with the Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea. In late 1964 and early 1965, the wharf received four no-number ships, three of which successfully delivered more than 200 tons of weapons, ammunition and essential supplies to battlefields in Zone V and the Central Highlands.

The tribute ceremony aimed to foster revolutionary traditions while strengthening patriotism, responsibility and determination among Vietnam Coast Guard officers and personnel to safeguard the nation's maritime sovereignty.

Following the ceremony, the delegation toured the exhibition house at the historical site to learn more about the legendary "Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea" and the achievements of local military forces and residents during the war.

On the occasion, the delegation also visited local fishermen and presented them with gifts, helping strengthen military-civilian solidarity while encouraging compliance with fisheries regulations and promoting cooperation with authorities in protecting Vietnam's maritime sovereignty.

>>>Below are some photos at the event.

Delegates offer flowers and incense in tribute to fallen heroes during a commemorative ceremony at the Vung Ro No-Number Ship Wharf Historical Site. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

The flower- and incense-offering ceremony in tribute to fallen heroes at the Vung Ro No-Number Ship Wharf Historical Site. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong