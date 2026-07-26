Country commemorates 79th War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day with nationwide tributes

As the country marks the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2026), nationwide commemorative activities are underway to honor the sacrifices of past generations.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong (2nd, R) visits and presents a token of gratitude to Tran Duy Nguyen, a severely disabled war veteran (Category 1/4), at his home in Binh Tien Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Commemorative events are taking place across the country. Party and State leaders, alongside local officials, have been visiting and presenting gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, families of fallen soldiers, and those who contributed to the national revolution.

Joining these efforts, youth volunteers and military personnel are repairing houses for policy-beneficiary families and tending to the graves of fallen heroes. Meanwhile, dedicated teams continue the grueling work of recovering and identifying martyrs' remains through DNA testing, as well as restoring portraits of fallen soldiers to reunite families with the images of their loved ones after decades of separation.

This ongoing journey of gratitude deeply reflects the nation’s enduring ethos of "When drinking water, remember the source"—ensuring that the sacrifices of previous generations are forever honored and remembered.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and the Ho Chi Minh City High Command present a digitally restored portrait of fallen soldier Luong Dinh Canh﻿ to his widow, Do Thi An. (Photo: SGGP)

Youth volunteers in Quang Tri tend to the graves of fallen soldiers at the Nam Trach Martyrs' Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

A Ho Chi Minh City delegation visits, presents gifts to, and pays tribute to war invalids and sick veterans at the Kim Bang War Invalids Nursing Center in Ninh Binh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Youth union members in Nam Ba Don Commune, Quang Tri Province, prepare and share a gratitude meal with the family of a fallen soldier. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamese Heroic Mother Kieu Thi Nong residing in Thai My Commune, Ho Chi Minh City together with volunteers of the Green Summer and Red Flamboyant youth campaigns (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh