Country commemorates 79th War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day with nationwide tributes
SGGP
As the country marks the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2026), nationwide commemorative activities are underway to honor the sacrifices of past generations.
Commemorative events are taking place across the country. Party and State leaders, alongside local officials, have been visiting and presenting gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, families of fallen soldiers, and those who contributed to the national revolution.
Joining these efforts, youth volunteers and military personnel are repairing houses for policy-beneficiary families and tending to the graves of fallen heroes. Meanwhile, dedicated teams continue the grueling work of recovering and identifying martyrs' remains through DNA testing, as well as restoring portraits of fallen soldiers to reunite families with the images of their loved ones after decades of separation.
This ongoing journey of gratitude deeply reflects the nation’s enduring ethos of "When drinking water, remember the source"—ensuring that the sacrifices of previous generations are forever honored and remembered.