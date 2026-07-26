National

Country commemorates 79th War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day with nationwide tributes

SGGP

As the country marks the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2026), nationwide commemorative activities are underway to honor the sacrifices of past generations.

psa-anh17-9892-8778.jpg
Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong (2nd, R) visits and presents a token of gratitude to Tran Duy Nguyen, a severely disabled war veteran (Category 1/4), at his home in Binh Tien Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Commemorative events are taking place across the country. Party and State leaders, alongside local officials, have been visiting and presenting gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, families of fallen soldiers, and those who contributed to the national revolution.

Joining these efforts, youth volunteers and military personnel are repairing houses for policy-beneficiary families and tending to the graves of fallen heroes. Meanwhile, dedicated teams continue the grueling work of recovering and identifying martyrs' remains through DNA testing, as well as restoring portraits of fallen soldiers to reunite families with the images of their loved ones after decades of separation.

This ongoing journey of gratitude deeply reflects the nation’s enduring ethos of "When drinking water, remember the source"—ensuring that the sacrifices of previous generations are forever honored and remembered.

psa-anh14-dsc-4798-8435-2636.jpg
Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and the Ho Chi Minh City High Command present a digitally restored portrait of fallen soldier Luong Dinh Canh﻿ to his widow, Do Thi An. (Photo: SGGP)
psa-anh7-9526-9764.jpg
Youth volunteers in Quang Tri tend to the graves of fallen soldiers at the Nam Trach Martyrs' Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)
psa-anh3-7-3407-2977.jpg
A Ho Chi Minh City delegation visits, presents gifts to, and pays tribute to war invalids and sick veterans at the Kim Bang War Invalids Nursing Center in Ninh Binh Province. (Photo: SGGP)
psa-anh5-4124-6483.jpg
Youth union members in Nam Ba Don Commune, Quang Tri Province, prepare and share a gratitude meal with the family of a fallen soldier. (Photo: SGGP)
psa-anh10-6312-4521.jpg
Vietnamese Heroic Mother Kieu Thi Nong residing in Thai My Commune, Ho Chi Minh City together with volunteers of the Green Summer and Red Flamboyant youth campaigns (Photo: SGGP)
Related News
By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

79th War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day nationwide tributes nationwide commemorative activities

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn