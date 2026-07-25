Ha Tinh pays tribute to 10 heroic female youth volunteers at Dong Loc Junction

A memorial ceremony was held on July 24 at the Dong Loc Junction Special National Relic Site in Dong Loc Commune, Ha Tinh Province.

A memorial ceremony was held on July 24 at the Dong Loc Junction Special National Relic Site in Dong Loc Commune, Ha Tinh Province, to mark the 58th anniversary of the sacrifice of the 10 heroic female youth volunteers at Dong Loc Junction (July 24, 1968–2026).

People offer flowers and incense at the graves of the 10 heroic female youth volunteers at Dong Loc Junction.

Organized by the Ha Tinh Provincial Youth Union, the event brought together local officials, relatives of the fallen, war veterans, former youth volunteers, residents and visitors.

In a solemn atmosphere, participants offered incense and flowers in tribute to the 10 fallen heroines, whose sacrifice has become an enduring symbol of patriotism and devotion during the country's struggle for national reunification.

Portraits of the 10 heroic female youth volunteers of Dong Loc Junction.

The commemoration followed a gratitude ceremony held on the evening of July 23, jointly organized by the Ha Tinh Provincial Youth Union, Military Region 4 and related agencies. The event featured a candle-lighting ceremony, an artistic performance, and the presentation of gifts to policy beneficiary families and people with meritorious service.

On July 24, 1968, the 10 young women, aged between 17 and 24, from Squad 4, Company 552, Unit 55 of the Youth Volunteer Force, were killed while filling bomb craters to keep the strategic North-South transport route through Dong Loc Junction open during the war.

From the beginning of 2026 to date, the Dong Loc Junction Special National Relic Site has welcomed approximately 380,000 visitors. In July, the site received an average of 4,000 to 5,000 visitors each day who came to pay their respects.

A candle-lighting ceremony was held at the Dong Loc Junction Special National Relic Site on the evening of July 23.

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By Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong