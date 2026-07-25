National

Vietnam pays tribute to fallen heroes in Laos on War Invalids and Martyrs' Day

In a solemn ceremony, participants laid wreaths, offered incense and observed a minute's silence in honour of the Vietnamese and Lao martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the national liberation, independence and freedom of both countries.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos held a wreath- and incense-offering ceremony at the Laos–Vietnam combatant alliance relic site in Keun village of Thoulakhom District, Vientiane Province, on Friday to mark the 79th anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27,2026).

518865_vna_potal_dai_su_quan_va_cong_dong_nguoi_viet_nam_tai_lao_dang_huong_tuong_niem_cac_anh_hung_liet_si_8910503.jpg
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam (fourth, left) and Standing Committee member of the Vientiane Provincial Party Committee Lammay Koutlavong, along with other delegates, offer incense in commemoration of the heroic martyrs at the Lao-Vietnamese Joint Forces Memorial Site in Keun village, Laos, on Friday. (Photo: VNA)

Among those attending were Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam and his spouse; Lammay Koutlavong, Standing Member of the Vientiane provincial Party Committee; representatives of Lao authorities and relevant agencies; officials from the Embassy and other representative offices of Vietnam in Laos; as well as members of the Vietnamese community, veterans' organisations, the site's management board and local authorities.

In a solemn ceremony, participants laid wreaths, offered incense and observed a minute's silence in honour of the Vietnamese and Lao martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the national liberation, independence and freedom of both countries.

The commemorative event reflected Vietnam's enduring tradition of honouring those who gave their lives for the nation while reinforcing the values of patriotism and gratitude among staff of Vietnamese representative missions and the Vietnamese community in Laos.

It also underscored the two countries' shared commitment to preserving their revolutionary heritage.

The ceremony further highlighted the enduring great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

The Laos-Vietnam combatant alliance relic site commemorates the victory of January 22, 1946, and honours 28 Vietnamese and Lao soldiers who fell during a joint assault on the French stronghold of Phone He in Keun village.

The battle remains a landmark in the early military cooperation between the two neighbours and symbolises the solidarity that underpinned their successful struggles for national liberation

VNA

Tags

Laos–Vietnam combatant alliance relic site War Invalids and Martyrs' Day Vietnamese and Lao soldiers

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn