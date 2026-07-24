Government expands benefits for people serving in the country's revolution

The Government has revised its preferential policy for people recognized for contributions to the nation's defense, broadening eligibility and expanding support benefits under a new ordinance that takes effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

The Government has revised Ordinance No. 05/2026/UBTVQH16 amending the Ordinance on Preferential Treatment for people who have served the cause of the nation’s revolution.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (Photo: Cam Ha)

The National Assembly Office announced on July 24 that National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man had signed the ordinance which will take effect on January 1, 2027, marking a new milestone in improving policies for those who contributed to the nation's defense.

The Standing Committee of the 16th National Assembly approved the ordinance at its fourth session on July 8, 2026.

One of the ordinance's most significant changes is the revision of rules for recognizing severely wounded veterans as martyrs after their deaths.

Previously, wounded veterans with a disability rate of 61 percent or higher were required to have hospital records documenting treatment for recurring war injuries at a district-level hospital or higher before they could be considered for martyr status. In practice, however, many severely wounded veterans with disability rates of 81 percent or more chose to return home during their final days, leaving them without the required medical documentation.

The new ordinance removes the hospital record requirement for veterans with disability rates of 81 percent or higher who die, while retaining specific conditions for those with disability rates ranging from 61 percent to 80 percent.

The ordinance also grants the Government authority to recognize people serving the cause of the nation’s revolution in cases where official records are missing but clear historical and practical evidence exists, including special circumstances such as covert operations or documents lost during wartime.

The revised ordinance introduces changes in four major areas of support.

First, it expands eligibility to include people who participated in the wars for national liberation or performed international service. For instance, those who served in border or island areas or carried out international duties in Laos and Cambodia and those who were awarded the military exploit order will now be recognized as people who have served the cause of the nation’s revolution.

The change is expected to officially recognize about 85,578 additional people and make them eligible for preferential benefits.

Second, the ordinance introduces a home caregiver allowance for veteran revolutionary leaders and pre-1945 revolutionaries. About 793 people are expected to benefit from the policy, helping ensure better healthcare in old age.

Third, it upgrades healthcare support by providing annual convalescent care instead of care once every two years for wounded veterans, sick veterans, and people affected by Agent Orange with disability rates between 61 percent and 80 percent.

The change is expected to allow an additional 151,222 people to receive annual convalescent care.

Fourth, for the first time, the ordinance explicitly states that people with meritorious service and their families should enjoy living standards that are above the average level of their local communities. It also establishes housing assistance as a regular and long-term policy, with the Government responsible for determining support levels based on socio-economic conditions in each period.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan