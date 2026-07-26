VNR provides free tickets for families escorting fallen soldiers’ remains

Vietnam Railways (VNR) announced on July 25 that it has provided free train tickets for 40 relatives escorting the remains of 20 fallen soldiers back to their hometowns during the first seven months of 2026.

Trains carrying the remains of fallen soldiers back to their homeland.

The program has been supported by the Vietnam Martyrs’ Families Support Association.

According to Vietnam Railways, this initiative has been maintained for years. Over the past nearly three years, the railway sector has granted complimentary tickets to 194 family members, helping facilitate the return of 97 martyrs’ remains across North-South train routes and the national railway network.

A solemn ceremony is held for the train transporting the remains of fallen soldiers back to their homeland.

The program aims to support martyrs’ families throughout their arduous search, recovery, and repatriation of their loved ones’ remains for reburial in their homelands. Each journey transporting a fallen soldier’s remains is treated as a solemn and special mission, honoring those who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s independence and freedom.

By Minh Anh - Translated by Kim Khanh