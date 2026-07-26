VNR provides free tickets for families escorting fallen soldiers’ remains

The program has been supported by the Vietnam Martyrs’ Families Support Association.
According to Vietnam Railways, this initiative has been maintained for years. Over the past nearly three years, the railway sector has granted complimentary tickets to 194 family members, helping facilitate the return of 97 martyrs’ remains across North-South train routes and the national railway network.
The program aims to support martyrs’ families throughout their arduous search, recovery, and repatriation of their loved ones’ remains for reburial in their homelands. Each journey transporting a fallen soldier’s remains is treated as a solemn and special mission, honoring those who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s independence and freedom.